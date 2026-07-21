Tom Brady Fuels WWE Rumors Amid Logan Paul Feud

Is Tom Brady heading to the WWE?

Well, given his latest viral moments with Logan Paul, it's rumored that the NFL icon could be stepping into the ring.

After 22 seasons in the NFL, the seven-time Super Bowl champion might be looking for a new sport to try out. According to TMZ Sports' Michael Babcock, Brady and WWE are in talks for a potential partnership, which would explain the recent viral moments from the NFL icon.

Tom Brady and @WWE are in talks for a potential partnership (a WWE run for TB12), I'm told.

It explains all the back-and-forth between @TomBrady and @LoganPaul — the slap, flipping the bird, etc. — michael j. babcock (@michaelbabcock) July 20, 2026

Brady went viral for slapping Logan Paul at the Fanatics Fest on Friday, July 17. New York Knicks star and NBA champion, Karl-Anthony Towns, was in the middle of the two and broke up the scuffle.

Logan reacted to the incident on X, alleging that the physical altercation erupted because he said he would beat Brady at flag football. (Brady captained the inaugural Fanatics Flag Football Classic earlier this year). The popular YouTuber also called the NFL icon a horrible example for kids.

Brady responded to the incident with a post on X, writing, "I tried America… will try again next time I see this nerd."

After the slap, Paul's brother, Jake Paul, warned the former New England Patriots quarterback about how he needed to watch out.

“Tom Brady needs to keep his head on a swivel. Revenge is sweet.”



- Jake Paul on Tom slapping his brother Logan pic.twitter.com/joa5XQ4ekr — TB EGO (@TomBradyEgo) July 20, 2026

Tom Brady Gives Logan Paul NSFW Greeting At World Cup Final

Less than a week after the slap, Brady crossed paths with Logan again. Both Brady and Logan attended the World Cup final at New York/New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 19, to watch Spain and Argentina face off.

In several videos circulating on social media, Brady was seen putting up his middle finger in Logan's direction. The "Impaulsive" podcast host responded by also flipping the bird at Brady and a man holding him back.

Tom Brady and Logan Paul at Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center | IMAGO / MediaPunch

When Did Tom Brady And Logan Paul's Feud Begin?

While these incidents have happened back-to-back between Logan and Brady, it has been months since the two have had a publicized beef.

The feud began when Brady was a guest on Logan's "Impaulsive" podcast in February ahead of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

Logan said that he was more athletic than NFL players and compared his athletic ability to the likes of Super Bowl champion Saquon Barkley. Brady corrected him, explaining that when he thinks of the Philadelphia Eagles star, he would compare him to Odell Beckham Jr., who recently re-signed with the New York Giants.

Logan then brought up his high school stats as proof, which Brady brushed off.

Later in the episode, Logan continued to defend himself and said that his athleticism is on display while being in the WWE. Brady landed another insult at Logan and said that the WWE was "cute" but that the flag football competition was "real football" and challenged him to see what he could do on the field.

When the flag football competition arrived, Brady threw a football at Logan's stomach. However, Logan only laughed off the jab from Brady.

Currently, Logan is recovering from a torn left triceps tendon he suffered back in May at Saturday Night’s Main Event. It's not clear if the future NFL Hall of Famer will be a part of the WWE yet, but if so, it would explain his recent interactions with Logan.