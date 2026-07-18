Tom Brady stunned fans at Fanatics Fest on Friday when he walked up to Logan Paul during a live appearance, exchanged heated words with the YouTuber-turned-WWE star, and then slapped him across the side of the head.

The moment, which quickly spread across social media, unfolded in front of a packed crowd with New York Knicks champion Karl-Anthony Towns stepping in to help separate the pair before security defused the situation.

Round 100 of this never ending beef at Fanatics Fest 😭 pic.twitter.com/w7N6WwHnCz — Fanatics (@Fanatics) July 17, 2026

Whether the confrontation was entirely genuine or part of a larger promotional angle remains up for debate. But one thing is certain: Brady and Paul have been building toward this moment for months.

Here's a look at how their increasingly public feud escalated.

Tom Brady Questions Logan Paul's Athletic Ability

The rivalry first gained real traction earlier this year when Brady appeared on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast in February.

During the conversation, Brady took aim at Paul's athletic credentials despite acknowledging the massive success he has found as both a content creator and WWE performer.

Brady joked that Paul's athleticism was "cute" compared to NFL players before bringing up a previous flag football game the two had played, setting off another round of trash talk.



Paul quickly fired back.

"I just want to say it... never forget. Never forget the YouTuber beat the football player," he said while discussing their previous matchup.

Brady also joked there had been "a lot of cheap shots" during the game, adding another layer to the competitive back-and-forth.

Paul didn't let the comments slide.

The WWE star argued he believed he could beat many NFL players in a fight and continued insisting he had already gotten the better of the seven-time Super Bowl champion on the football field.

Those exchanges sparked speculation that the rivalry could eventually find its way into a WWE ring.

The Flag Football Rivalry Kept the Trash Talk Alive

The feud didn't end after the podcast.

Paul continued referencing his victory over Brady in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, while Brady repeatedly used the result as motivation whenever the topic resurfaced.

Their playful jabs gradually evolved into a running rivalry that fans followed online throughout the spring.

At the same time, reports circulated that WWE had interest in involving Brady in some capacity after he retired from the NFL, only adding fuel to speculation that the ongoing back-and-forth could eventually become more than just social media banter.

Fanatics Fest Turns the Feud Physical

Everything boiled over Friday during Fanatics Fest in New York City. As cameras rolled, Brady and Paul confronted one another on stage while surrounded by fans filming on their phones.

The verbal exchange intensified before Brady suddenly reached out and slapped Paul across the side of the head.

Paul immediately reacted, pointing back at Brady while continuing to argue as Towns stepped between the two to keep them apart. Security also moved in before the confrontation could escalate any further.

The clip instantly became one of the biggest viral moments from Fanatics Fest.

The Social Media Battle Continued Afterward

The confrontation didn't end when the event wrapped up. Paul addressed the incident on X, writing:

"This happened bc I was roasting Tom for beating him in flag football. And he tries to smack me?? Horrible example for the kids. Aura -100 + Blocked. With a torn tricep."

Brady quickly responded by quoting Paul's post with a short message of his own. "I tried America... will try again next time I see this nerd."

I tried America… will try again next time I see this nerd https://t.co/asiJrmYr3j — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 17, 2026

The exchange only fueled even more discussion about whether the incident was authentic or part of a long-term storyline.

Was It Real or a WWE Setup?

That's the question many fans are asking.

Earlier this year, reports suggested Brady had discussed the possibility of making a WWE appearance, and just this week he admitted during Fanatics Fest that he'd still be interested in stepping into the ring.

"I feel like, I'm retired from football, have the opportunity to go out there and showcase that I'm still a little bit of an athlete," Brady said. "My boy Gronk's done it, I've seen Logan Paul do it. I think I could get in there for at least one match, right?"

That comment, combined with months of public trash talk and Friday's viral confrontation, has fueled speculation that the feud could eventually continue inside WWE.

Neither Brady nor Paul has confirmed the Fanatics Fest incident was scripted. For now, the slap has only intensified one of the most unexpected sports-entertainment rivalries of the year.

