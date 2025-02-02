Tom Brady's ex Gisele Bündchen has new pregnancy details emerge
Gisele Bündchen has found her inner zen.
After showing off her baby bump with a stunning beachfront sunset, the 44-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit supermodel truly seems to be in a wonderful place after sadly divorcing the NFL GOAT quarterback and current FOX Sports analyst, Tom Brady, 47. (The New England Patriots legend turned Las Vegas Raiders part-owner will be in the spotlight this week as well calling Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.)
RELATED: Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen shows off baby bump preaching happiness
Both Brady and Bundchen are looking fabulous in their 40s.
"Gisele's doing great," People magazine reports from a source close to her, . "She seems the happiest she's ever been. She's truly thriving." (People was the outlet that first verified her pregnancy with her Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, 37.)
People has also confirmed that the former Victoria's Secret model will have a home birth, and will not know the sex of the baby until then. It also seems like she'll have the baby stateside in Miami.
“Gisele’s very happy in Miami,” a People source adds. “She enjoys her life there. Everyone’s thriving.”
RELATED: Gisele Bündchen net worth: How much is Tom Brady's ex-wife worth?
Having had two children with Brady, Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, the polarizing No. 1 NFL analyst for FOX Sports was said-to-be shocked at first, but is ultimately happy for his ex-wife since she's such a wonderful mother.
As far as Bündchen's relationship with her new man, they seem to be in a great place as well.
“Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,”
"Happiness is an inside job," Bündchen wrote a couple of days ago on her Instagram post. "Remember, you are the only one who has the power to create the life you want to live."
RELATED: Gisele takes new man to same spot she vacationed with ex-husband Tom Brady
A modern family having a loving household after a divorce - now that's the new American dream for a lot of folks in 2025.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Wow mama: Livvy Dunne’s mom steals daughter’s spotlight in adorable selfie
Plus huh: Ex-Georgia QB Carson Beck is awkward Miami cheerleader for Cavinder gf
Bronx bombshell: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks Yankees cap, baller fur coat in NYC look
Moving on: Tom Brady’s ex Gisle Bundchen shows off baby bump with happy message
Upstate royalty: Hailee Steinfeld in ‘new’ Bills gear proves why she’s Buffalo queen