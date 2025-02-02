The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tom Brady's ex Gisele Bündchen has new pregnancy details emerge

After showing off her baby bump a couple of days ago, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit supermodel is ready to be a mom for the third time.

Matthew Graham

Feb 7, 2021: Gisele Bundchen takes a selfie with her children Benjamin and Vivian after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV
Feb 7, 2021: Gisele Bundchen takes a selfie with her children Benjamin and Vivian after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gisele Bündchen has found her inner zen.

After showing off her baby bump with a stunning beachfront sunset, the 44-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit supermodel truly seems to be in a wonderful place after sadly divorcing the NFL GOAT quarterback and current FOX Sports analyst, Tom Brady, 47. (The New England Patriots legend turned Las Vegas Raiders part-owner will be in the spotlight this week as well calling Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.)

RELATED: Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen shows off baby bump preaching happiness

Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady at the Met Gala in 2017 / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Both Brady and Bundchen are looking fabulous in their 40s.

"Gisele's doing great," People magazine reports from a source close to her, . "She seems the happiest she's ever been. She's truly thriving." (People was the outlet that first verified her pregnancy with her Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, 37.)

People has also confirmed that the former Victoria's Secret model will have a home birth, and will not know the sex of the baby until then. It also seems like she'll have the baby stateside in Miami.

“Gisele’s very happy in Miami,” a People source adds. “She enjoys her life there. Everyone’s thriving.”

RELATED: Gisele Bündchen net worth: How much is Tom Brady's ex-wife worth?

Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen/Instagram

Having had two children with Brady, Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, the polarizing No. 1 NFL analyst for FOX Sports was said-to-be shocked at first, but is ultimately happy for his ex-wife since she's such a wonderful mother.

As far as Bündchen's relationship with her new man, they seem to be in a great place as well.

“Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,”

"Happiness is an inside job," Bündchen wrote a couple of days ago on her Instagram post. "Remember, you are the only one who has the power to create the life you want to live."

RELATED: Gisele takes new man to same spot she vacationed with ex-husband Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen shares a series of messages for her daughter Vivian's 14th birthday / Photo Credit: Gisele Bündchen

A modern family having a loving household after a divorce - now that's the new American dream for a lot of folks in 2025.

Gisele Bündchen
Bill Ingram / USA TODAY NETWORK

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Wow mama: Livvy Dunne’s mom steals daughter’s spotlight in adorable selfie

Plus huh: Ex-Georgia QB Carson Beck is awkward Miami cheerleader for Cavinder gf

Bronx bombshell: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks Yankees cap, baller fur coat in NYC look

Moving on: Tom Brady’s ex Gisle Bundchen shows off baby bump with happy message

Upstate royalty: Hailee Steinfeld in ‘new’ Bills gear proves why she’s Buffalo queen

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships