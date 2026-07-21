Travis Kelce Finally Returns to Social Media After Taylor Swift Wedding — But It Let Fans Down

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are officially husband and wife, although there still isn't really photographic evidence of these two being married.

Seriously, it's been more than two weeks since they tied the knot, and the public has yet to see Swift's wedding dress in official photos or wedding images in general.

But we do know these two are married and it's just a matter of time before the photos get out. In the meantime, Kelce has taken to social media to share some news with fans, but it's not what fans want to see or hear.

The Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce celebrates with wife Taylor Swift. | REUTERS

Travis Kelce's First Posts After Taylor Swift Wedding Are All Work, No Play

One week after the wedding, Travis and his brother Jason posted a clip from their "New Heights" podcast on Instagram. The clip featured the great Tom Brady on the show, which is cool and all, but not as sweet as wedding photos would've been.

"This is getting annoying… can we see some wedding photos already," one follower commented with a bunch of laughing face emojis.

"Travis, spend some time with (your) wife," another exclaimed, adding, "We are counting on you."

On Saturday, Kelce took to his TikTok account, the platform all the kids use, to share a promo for Six Flags. Kelce is both a shareholder and national brand ambassador for Six Flags, and it's the peak summer travel season, so the share makes sense. But don't tell that to his followers. They wanted the scoop on the wedding.

"The wait is over, @Six Flags is taking history by the HORNS - with SIX world records," Kelce stated on TikTok with a video of footage from the legendary amusement park. "I'm excited to share that Tormenta: Rampaging Run is open and ready for you to ride at Six Flags Over Texas."

Fans Keep Asking to See Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding Photos

That wasn't what fans wanted to see or hear. Where were the wedding photos?

"The way I almost screamed that I saw the wait is over and I thought it was the photos," one follower said.

In his defense, another follower pointed out, "Y'all need to 'calm down' about the wedding pictures and you know he didn't personally post the video."

Swift and Kelce are expected to eventually share wedding photos, including pictures of her much-anticipated dress. It just hasn't happened yet.

When it does, expect it to shut the internet down, just like these two pretty much shut down Times Square for their wedding day.