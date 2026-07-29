Travis Kelce Gets Good News Weeks After Marriage to Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop singer Taylor Swift got married earlier this month, and now, it's back to work for him.

The Chiefs are already back to training camp, including Kelce, and he's going to be busy with football for the next several months.

For Kelce, it's not just about football, though. He's getting close to retirement age, and he has plenty of side projects off the field.

One that he's consistently involved with is the "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Jason. The two started the podcast back in 2022, and a fresh episode drops almost every Wednesday. Travis has another project with Jason, too, and the two just got career news about it.

Travis Kelce Gets a Win for His Side Business

On Monday, Red Robin restaurants announced that they've become the first national restaurant chain to serve Garage Beer nationwide, which is the beer created by the Kelce brothers.

"Guests can grab their friends and enjoy both Garage Beer Classic Light and the Classic Lime, the beer brand co-owned by Jason and Travis Kelce, at Red Robin," a news release from Red Robin states.

"We're always looking for ways to bring guests exciting brands and experiences that fit the fun, social atmosphere people come to Red Robin for," Dave Pace, CEO and president of Red Robin, said in a statement.

"Garage Beer is the perfect match for our craveable wings and gourmet burgers. If you haven't tried our wings lately, this is your sign — we think they're some of the best in casual dining, and Garage Beer makes them even better."

Cleveland natives and NFL players Travis, right, and Jason Kelce celebrate after the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"Garage Beer landing in Red Robin restaurants nationwide definitely calls for a celebration," Garage Beer CEO Andy Sauer added. "We're proud to be pouring beer-flavored beer at Red Robin locations across the country, and we hope fans celebrate National Wing Day the right way, with a basket of wings and an ice-cold Garage Beer."

What is Garage Beer?

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talks with his brother Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. | USA TODAY Sports

Garage Beer is America's fastest-growing light beer, according to the company. It's available in all 50 states.

Each can has 4% ABV and 95 calories and 3g of carbs. It comes in two crowd-favorite varieties: classic and lime.

As for Red Robin, on Wednesday, which is National Wing Day, the restaurant and Garage Beer are launching a limited-edition Jason Kelce T-shirt that unlocks a Red Robin gift card for free chicken wings. It's available nationwide but only while supplies last