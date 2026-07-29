Five Most Important Storylines Entering Chiefs Training Camp

The long offseason wait is officially over, as full-team Kansas City Chiefs training camp begins on Wednesday. Over the next few weeks, the club should get valuable answers to some of the most pressing questions it's been facing for months.

Some of them will arrive easier than others. There's no shortage of intrigue and uncertainty on either side of the ball, especially following the worst year since head coach Andy Reid arrived in town.

Chiefs On SI has filtered through the noise and settled on five key storylines to monitor if you're following or attending camp this year.

How Does Patrick Mahomes Look in His Continued Knee Injury Rehab?

Even if everything else breaks right for the Chiefs in 2026-27, they'll only reach the mountaintop if quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads them there. The two-time NFL MVP was dealt perhaps the most daunting set of circumstances of his legendary career when he tore both his ACL and LCL late last season, yet he's already been cleared for camp.

Mahomes is off and running at Missouri Western State University, sporting a brace to protect his left leg. It's unclear when that will be shed, if at all, so it's critical to see how No. 15 looks once practices get more serious.

The superstar field general wants to prepare as if he's playing in the preseason, but head coach Andy Reid isn't committing to anything — even a guaranteed Week 1 start in September. Nevertheless, it's tremendous news that Mahomes is able to get some work in with his teammates.

Now, the focus becomes getting back to truly full strength and avoiding any setbacks on the field.

Is Jaylon Moore As Good As Advertised?

Don't let this question lead you to think the Chiefs lost a big-time player at right tackle this offseason. For as solid as Jawaan Taylor was when healthy, his combination of penalty issues and a high salary left just about everyone wanting more — or perhaps Moore — by year's end.

Enter Jaylon Moore, who signed with Kansas City last offseason and wound up playing more than most anticipated when Josh Simmons was drafted in the first round. Moore was anything but spectacular, although not underwhelming enough to keep Taylor in the fold for 2026 or see a replacement get introduced. The right tackle gig is Moore's entering camp, full stop.

How Moore adapts to being a full-time right tackle is worth monitoring. He has the requisite size and athleticism to hold his own out there, especially with a star like Trey Smith next to him. Esa Pole, while interesting, is still unproven and might be a poor alternative should Moore struggle out of the gate.

Moore is playing for his next contract and has enough experience in the NFL thus far to know it's a huge year for him. If he's the "worst" member of the starting five linemen but still holds his own, this could shape up to be a great group of protectors for Mahomes.

Are There Three Viable Pass Catchers on Offense?

Counting on the Chiefs' top three receivers to all be surefire weapons for Mahomes is extremely risky. Rashee Rice can't stay on the field for one reason or another and when he does play, he's closer to a one-trick (albeit good) pony than a real star. Xavier Worthy is a prime example of the jury still being out, and Tyquan Thornton thrived on high-variance plays in 2025 and will have more asked of him in 2026.

There's a possibility that all of those players pop, but it's more likely that only two of them are serious forces in the offense. If that's the case, things then come down to whether another wideout can step up or tight end Travis Kelce can continue to defy Father Time in his 14th NFL season. The latter, somehow, seems like a safer bet than the former.

Despite seeing his catch total decline by 21 from the year prior, Kelce recorded 28 more receiving yards and two more touchdowns. He was more effective on a per-snap basis, taking advantage of short-area receptions, and would've had an A-plus year for his age if not for several costly drops. Should there be positive regression with his hands, the door isn't closed for his expected swan song being sufficient.

Camp and the preseason will go a long way in sliding the panic meter either way.

How Badly Is a Defensive End Addition Needed?

Speaking of panic, there's a case to be made that the defensive end group is the worst collection of talent on the Chiefs' roster. George Karlaftis and friends isn't exactly a recipe for success, particularly when considering that the fifth-year man is far from the top edge rusher on most other teams.

Each of the projected next three offers incentive to be hopeful, albeit also infinite reasons to worry. R Mason Thomas is a great athlete but a complete off-speed pitch relative to what the team usually opts for. Ashton Gillotte's ceiling very well could be significantly capped. Felix Anudike-Uzomah has flashed next to nothing and is now entering his fourth year with the franchise.

After Cameron Jordan returned to the New Orleans Saints, that took one potential free-agent option off the board for K.C. There are still a few decent names out there, with more clarity coming based on how the in-house pieces perform in the month of August.

Can the Chiefs' New-Look Secondary Jell Quickly?

Losing three starters from the same secondary in the same offseason is tough for just about any team to deal with. Sure, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and defensive backs coach Dave Merritt are elite at what they do, but it hurts even more when all three were plus starters for the most part.

Mansoor Delane is facing high expectations as a rookie after the club traded up in the first round of the NFL Draft for him. Whoever wins the second boundary battle between Nohl Williams and Kristian Fulton will be tasked with replacing the production of Jaylen Watson, who quietly erased multiple wideouts at times during his Kansas City tenure.

The slot is a whole different story, as Trent McDuffie spent time there but safety Chamarri Conner was also frequently miscast in the role in the last two years. Can newcomer Kader Kohou pick up where he left off pre-ACL tear, but with a new team? Is L'Jarius Sneed going to make it through roster cuts in his second hurrah with the organization?

All the individual talents must first get sorted out by the coaches, then it's on the players to come together as a group and function as one. Camp could provide an early snapshot of how that process is unfolding.

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