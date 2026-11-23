Taylor Swift may have been one of the biggest names at the CMA Awards, but she wasn't the only one getting some attention.

The singer found herself at the center of a funny moment when hosts Lainey Wilson and Brad Paisley brought up her wedding to Travis Kelce, which was filled with famous guests.

Swift, 36, made a return to the CMA stage on Wednesday, Nov. 18, performing a medley of her new "Toy Story 5" song, "I Knew It, I Knew You," and her 2006 hit "Our Song."

It was her first CMA performance in 13 years, making the appearance a big moment for fans who have followed her journey from country music newcomer to global superstar.

Taylor Swift arrives at a Kansas City Chiefs game. | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Kelce, 37, couldn't be there in person. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is in the middle of the NFL season, but that didn't stop him from showing his support from afar. He liked a post shared by Taylor Nation on Instagram celebrating Swift's performance.

Lainey Wilson, Brad Paisley Bring Up Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

The real fun came during the opening monologue, when Paisley and Wilson turned the conversation toward weddings. Swift and Kelce are reportedly planning to marry at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

Wilson, meanwhile, recently married former NFL quarterback Devlin "Duck" Hodges in a ceremony inside Ruskin Cave in Tennessee.

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Paisley asked Wilson what arena she got married in, per In Style, setting her up for a playful response. Wilson explained that her wedding took place in a cave before breaking into a parody of Lynn Anderson's classic "Rose Garden."

"I beg your pardon / I never promised you Madison Square Garden," she sang.

The joke landed, and Swift seemed to really enjoy it. Sitting beside Brittany Mahomes, the singer was seen laughing and mouthing, "That was good."

Travis Kelce Gets a Little CMA Love, Even Missing the Show

So, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end wasn't physically in the room, but he still managed to make a small appearance in the night's talk. The wedding joke gave the couple a moment in the spotlight without turning the evening into a full-on celebrity roast.

Swift's reaction made the exchange even better. She didn't look bothered by the teasing. If anything, she seemed to appreciate the joke as much as everyone else.

For a singer whose career began on the country charts, returning to the CMA stage after 13 years was already a huge moment. She's really known for her pop songs today, but Swift started out as a country singer.

So, that's why it took so long for her to get back to the CMAs. Regardless, even when Kelce can't make it to the party, he still finds a way to become part of the festivities.