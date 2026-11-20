Travis Kelce is reminiscing about the first time his now-wife, Taylor Swift, attended a Kansas City Chiefs game.

The couple has been dating since 2023, and while an exact month when they began their romance hasn't been verified, Swift did share that the Chiefs game back in September 2023 was not their first date.

Swift Kelce Dating History

Swift verified in her December 2023 interview with Time, when she was named the 2023 Time Person of the Year, that they had "already been dating" and were officially a couple at that point. The singer noted that they had hung out in private settings prior to her making her debut as his girlfriend at the Chiefs game.

"I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date," she told the publication.

Now, Kelce is taking fans back to when the world became intertwined with their romance.

Travis Kelce Gushes About Taylor Swift Appearence At First Chiefs Game

The three-time Super Bowl champion reflected on his NFL career as he sat down with ESPN, which included some highlights, including Swift's surprise appearance at a Chiefs game in 2023.

Swift attended the Chiefs and Chicago Bears matchup on September 24, 2023, where she sat alongside Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, in the private suite. He explained how thankful he is that she was able to support him at the game.

Sep 24, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift cheers against the Chicago Bears during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“I’m a lucky man,” he told ESPN with a laugh.

Not only do his family and friends make Arrowhead Stadium, which Travis called his "home," so special to play at, but he also added that, “It’s a part of my heart, playing in that stadium.

Donna, father, Ed Kelce, and his older brother and Super Bowl champion brother Jason Kelce have also graced the suite to support him during games. He also gave credit to the fans who root for the team at every home game and are a vital part of Chiefs Kingdom.

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Taylor Swift (center) and Brittany Mahomes react as Jason Kelce drinks a beer after Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (not pictured) scores a touchdown in the 2024 AFC divisional round game between against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“The fans in general make it so hospitable for everybody, not even just my family. Once they figured out that that was my suite, it’s a game-day experience that has gone far beyond my imagination.”

What Games Has Taylor Swift Appeared At So Far This Year?

Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise watch the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far, Swift has attended four Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium this year.

The "Love Story" singer attended the Chiefs' season opener when they faced the Denver Broncos on September 14. She was seen chatting with Tom Cruise in the suite, and he later shared that the singer was "schooling" him about football.

In her second appearance this year, it was when the Chiefs were against the Indianapolis Colts on September 20. For this game, her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, attended alongside Travis' parents in the Chiefs suite.

Her third appearance which was on October 18 for the Los Angeles Chargers matchup, she sat alongside WNBA star Caitlin Clark. This game marked the Indiana Fever star's third appearance with Swift at a Chiefs game after she attended the AFC Divisional Round playoff game in 2025 against the Houston Texans and a regular-season Sunday Night Football game against the Detroit Lions in October 2025.

Swift's last appearance was in Week 9 against the New York Jets on November 8. The singer shocked fans when she appeared alongside her alleged former best friend, Karlie Kloss, for their first public outing in years.

Nov 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Taylor Swift the wife of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watches the game from a box at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium during the first quarter against the New York Jets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since Swift has only been attending home games in recent seasons, if she were to appear at another Chiefs game, the next one would be on Sunday, November 22, against the Arizona Cardinals at 1 p.m. EST.