Travis Kelce Had a Surprise for Taylor Swift on Their Wedding Day

Even though Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been married for more than two weeks now, the talk about the wedding is still going on, and one by one, details are being released.

A lot of people are wondering, "What did Taylor Swift's wedding dress look like?"

While official photos still haven't dropped, guests are starting to dish on what she looked like and what made this such a fairytale wedding.

Plus, guests are revealing some surprise details about the wedding, too. So, even though professional photos of the bride and groom haven't dropped, it's easier to form a picture of what this wedding was like. Now, details about a surprise moment are being revealed.

Travis Kelce Had Special Moment Planned for Taylor Swift at the Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers. | REUTERS

Jason Kelce, Travis' brother, revealed that Travis surprised his wife with a song at their wedding.

Speaking on Ross Tucker's "Ross Tucker Football Podcast" on Tuesday, Jason opened up about the wedding more than he has in the past. He gave his brother props for his vocal chops, too.

"Trav can sing. Trav has always been able to carry a tune," Jason said on the show. "Obviously, (he) paled in comparison to some of the other people singing that night, but he did okay."

He added that he also has some musical talent, but "Trav is very good," so he's not quite as good as his brother on the music front.

Jason Kelce Explains Where Travis Got His Start in Music

Jason went on to say that the city he and Travis grew up in introduced them to the arts.

"We grew up in a city called Cleveland Heights, very liberal, artsy town. It's super interesting and it's diverse economically. It's diverse demographically," he said on the show. "A lot of, like, former hippies have settled there. There's always been a thriving music scene there. It's a very interesting town."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce during game three of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jason also said that everyone is introduced to music in Cleveland Heights: "Everybody in fourth grade, you're getting a musical instrument. When you're in middle school, you're either singing or you're doing music with an instrument."

Finally, he emphasized that it's a "very artsy" place and "a wonderful area that you kind of get exposed to a lot of different things, whether it’s the arts, athletics, academics."

Meanwhile, Sports Illustrated model Camille Kostek revealed new details about Swift's custom Dior wedding dress in an interview with People.

"She literally was like a real-life princess in her custom Dior," Kostek said. Swift's publicist, Tree Paine, previously sent out a news release saying that Dior's creative director Jonathan Anderson designed the dress and Kelce's wedding day look.