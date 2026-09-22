Travis Kelce Has Spicy Response to Taylor Swift's Look During Emmys 'Law & Order' Skit

Taylor Swift pulled double duty while her cameo at the 2026 Emmys aired; she was supporting Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs season opener against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 14.

Kelce couldn't help but praise his wife's hard work and send a spicy compliment her way.

During the taping of an upcoming "New Heights" podcast episode, Travis and Jason Kelce, show a snippet from Swift's skit speaking to the show's lead, Mariska Hargitay. As the "New Heights" crew gets Travis and Jason in order to continue taping, the former Philadelphia Eagles star said that Swift was funny and that she did a good job in the skit.

Travis chimes in giving his wife praise, “There’s not much she can’t do.”

He then adds: “kinda hot with a gun on her waist,” to which Jason begins bursting into laughter, “That’s what you took from that?”

“Now I know what to get her for Christmas,” Travis joked.

Taylor Swift's Law & Order: SVU Cameo

Hargitay was the host for the 2026 Emmys that aired on Sept. 14, and Swift is a huge fan of "Law & Order: SVU."

The "Cruel Summer" singer played a rookie detective in the skit, helping Hargitay solve a high-stakes investigation on if Swift was going to attend the Emmys. It played into how "Swifties" are always eager to look for easter eggs in her content to figure out what she's going to do next.

For the skit, Swift also brought one of her cats along to help out in the investigation. Emmys producer Dionne Harmon confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the cat seen in the skit is Swift's actual cat, which is named after Hargitay's character in the show, Olivia Benson.

Taylor Swift and Mariska Hargitay NBA Finals Moment

Swift and Hargitay have formed a friendship over the years, and before their moment at the Emmys, they went viral for their attendance at the NBA Finals. The singer went to Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, where a month later she would get married to Travis.

Hargitay also attended the game and Swift handed her a blue and orange shirt that played on celebrities' names, like changing "Stevie Nicks" to "Stevie Knicks."

When the Knicks won 106-107, Swift was seen grabbing Hargitay in excitement as they jumped up and down in celebration.

Taylor Swift and Mariska Hargitay going crazy. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/gbmR3Tyf1O — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 11, 2026