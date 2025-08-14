3 most surprising Taylor Swift New Heights reveals not Showgirl related
The obsessed Swifties have all of the details and hidden Easter eggs on lockdown as far as the "Life of a Showgirl" big new album reveal.
We're here to share the most surprising other tidbits from global icon Taylor Swift's appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast with brother Jason, "New Heights," from an NFL fan's perspective. While admiring Swift's world domination, we're looking at it from a different lens.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shares perfect four words to Taylor Swift’s new album
Here's three things that we found most stunning, besides of course the episode breaking YouTube and already at 11 million views as of this posting.
RELATED: Travis Kelce teases ‘fun, upbeat’ Taylor Swift album, and reveals favorite song
Swift's self-deprecating nature
Throughout the two-hour marathon interview, the 35-year-old Reading, Pennsylvania native, who was originally a Philadelphia Eagles fan, is famously self aware. But it was refreshing to see that even a global icon can make fun of herself.
The highest-grossing live artist of all time, coming off her billion-dollar making Eras Tour, took direct aim at all the NFL fans who groan at the coverage she gets anytime she shows up for a Kansas City Chiefs game.
“As we all know, you guys have a lot of male sports fans that listen to your podcast," Taylor said in the clip that already went viral. "I think we all know that if there’s one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens... it’s more of me”
(This line will be constantly used moving forward, as new ESPN influencer Katie Feeney can attest.)
Well more of Swift is what NFL fans will get, since it was also obvious that Kelce, also 35, and Swift are still quite smitten.
The artist with the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard charts (of all time) also made fun of her limited football knowledge before dating the three-time Super Bowl champion.
"I thought it was like Jared Goff is here and Josh Allen's here [on the field at the same time] ... then they blow a whistle and they go at each other."
And for those that didn't realize it, she was 100% joking.
Swift now has more football knowledge than most NFL fans
The 14-time Grammy winner, including four Albums of the Year, is now obsessed with football, learning how to read coverages from her seven-time All-Pro tight end boyfriend, putting most of us NFL fans to shame.
Many out there are probably skeptical, but we're not ones to doubt the once-in-a-lifetime talent, that if she truly put her mind to it, could absolutely make good on her promise.
"We're talking about Cover 2, Cover 4, Cover 0, man coverage," Swift said. "I'm not ready to be an analyst right now, but give me 16 months."
Watch out Tom Brady, Cris Collinsworth, Kirk Herbstreit, and Tony Romo. We know that if Taylor is coming for you, she wants to be No. 1.
Taylor Swift is the grown-up in their relationship
OK, so maybe this one isn't a surprise, but it's more about the grounded perspective that Swift still has being so inconceivably famous.
Besides the funny moment of her recounting Kelce pretty much calling her out on the "New Heights" podcast to get a date, which miraculously happened, Travis thanks his pop star girlfriend for teaching him how to deal with all of the online hate.
"She's a pro," Kelce said. "And it took me a little while to be a pro about it I think. Her being so calm, cool, collected, and so, just real and understanding about everything that's going on, really made me grow up real fast. "
So while "Life of a Showgirl" is the new obsession for Swifties, Swift got some new fans from the NFL fan-base demographic - at least until they see her at Chiefs game this season.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat
Speaking of..: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Can’t be real?: Where is Anna Kournikova, only 44, after viral wheelchair photo?
Couple or no?: Who is Karrueche Tran? 5 facts about Deion’s rumored girlfriend
Perfect match: Russell Wilson shows love to wife Ciara after her historic reveal