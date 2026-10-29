Travis Kelce Reacts to Prince William Throwing Shade Over Taylor Swift Selfie

Travis Kelce is looking at the 2019 viral moment with Prince William through a different lens.

The three-time Super Bowl champion recalled the moment when he and Taylor Swift took a selfie with William backstage at her Eras Tour stop at Wembley Stadium in London in June 2024.

He brought his kids, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, whom he shares with Catherine, Princess of Wales, along for the festivities. William was celebrating his 42nd birthday at the time.

The topic recently came up when William was asked about the viral moment earlier this week.

What Did Prince William Say About Travis Kelce?

During William's appearance on “The Graham Norton Show,” on Friday, October 23, he shared what that he was actually trying to crop Kelce out of the photo.

“I wasn’t until recently. I hadn’t appreciated the significance — and actually, I was trying to move him out of the photo,” joked William.

"I was trying to move him out so it was just me and Taylor and the children,” William added.

Swift ended up posing for another photo with just William and his kids that was later posted to the official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account. In the photo, Swift is holding up a phone while everyone wore huge smiles for the photo.

"Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening!" the caption read.

Travis Kelce Responds To Prince William

William's jab at Kelce was clearly a joke, but Travis and Jason -- who also attended the Eras Tour show in London -- shared the tight end's reaction to the royal's admission.

“I get it, man,” Travis said in a laid-back tone on the Wednesday, October 28 episode of he and Jason's "New Heights" podcast.

Travis admitted he understood why William wanted just a photo with Swift given their relationship status at the time.

“I was just a boyfriend at that point. I wasn’t her husband yet,” Travis, who married Swift on July 3 at Madison Square Garden, added.

Travis jokingly shared what he believed William was thinking at the time, “We don’t really know if this is going to last, so can you just kind of move out of the way really quick? So we can keep this photo forever?”

The "Love Story" singer and Kansas City Chiefs star have been together for three years and in July said "I do" in front of their A-list guests such as Simone Biles, Tom Brady, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, and more.

Swift has yet to speak out about the ceremony, but Travis has shared that their wedding was "the best night of my life."