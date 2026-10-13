Travis Kelce Takes Surprise Solo Trip After Taylor Swift Date Night

Travis Kelce is enjoying a bye week from the Kansas City Chiefs, and he was already spotted on date night with Taylor Swift for part of the weekend, but he actually packed more activity into it.

On Friday, Swift and Kelce were seen dining out in New York City, just days after his birthday, which was on Oct. 5. So, those were their Friday night plans, but that just kicked off the weekend.

The next day, Kelce was seen, sans Swift, cheering for a team he grew up following and now co-owns, the Cleveland Guardians, in their Game 5 showdown with the Chicago White Sox in the American League Division Series.

There's wasn't any announcement that he would be there, so it was a surprise. Perhaps Kelce being there gave them good luck, too, because Cleveland was down 0-2 but came back to win the best-of-five series.

Travis Kelce Shows Up to Support the Cleveland Guardians

The MLB was quick to let the world know that Kelce was at the game. The league shared footage and clips of him in attendance on social media.

The 37-year-old made headlines during the offseason after joining the growing number of superstar athletes putting their money into Major League Baseball.

He's now part of a trend that has seen some of the biggest names in professional sports take an interest in team ownership, adding another dimension to their careers away from the field.

"Childhood dream for Trav getting to see it front row as a minority owner!! How cool," one follower said on X.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walks on the field between plays against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's also not the first member of the Kansas City Chiefs to make that kind of move. Patrick Mahomes, the team's longtime starting quarterback, became a minority owner of the Kansas City Royals in July 2020.

The move gave Mahomes a stake in his hometown MLB franchise while he continued building his legacy in the NFL. So, it's becoming more common for sports figures to invest in teams even outside their specific sport.

Travis Kelce Talks About Becoming a Minority Owner

Back when the deal was being made, Kelce talked about being a part-owner on the "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the 2026 NBA playoffs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The opportunity came across the desk and I just couldn't say no, man," Kelce said on the podcast, according to MLB. "I can't thank the Dolan family enough. [Owner and CEO] Paul Dolan, [Guardians vice chairman] David Blitzer. These guys gave me the opportunity to show my Cleveland love and plant my roots in Cleveland forever, no matter what."

He added that is was an "awesome feeling" being a "kid that grew up on the East Side is now part owner of his favorite baseball team, man."

Getting to be part of a team that meant so much to him during childhood is a unique feeling. There's something thrilling about going from cheering for your favorite players to having a genuine stake in the team itself. It's a chance to reconnect with those early memories while helping shape the future of a franchise that played a part in making him the sports fan he is today.