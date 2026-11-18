Chloe Kim and Rashad Jennings have spent much of their lives preparing for competition. It's safe to say neither has competed in anything quite like this.

The Olympic snowboarder and former NFL running back are among the 23 celebrities competing on Season 5 of "The Traitors," which released its highly anticipated first look on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Hosted by Alan Cumming in the Scottish Highlands, the Emmy-winning series brings together celebrities for a game of deception, betrayal and secret alliances, with up to $250,000 on the line.

This season, Kim and Jennings will find themselves competing against the likes of Kristin Chenoweth, Cynthia Bailey, Craig Conover and Whitney Leavitt.

And while the cast is stacked with reality television veterans, neither athlete is entirely new to the genre.

Chloe Kim Is Taking Her Talents Beyond the Halfpipe

America fell in love with Kim in 2018, when the then-17-year-old won Olympic gold in Pyeongchang and famously tweeted about wanting ice cream and being hungry between runs.

Four years later, she made history in Beijing as the first woman to win consecutive Olympic gold medals in snowboard halfpipe.

But snowboarding isn't the only talent Kim has showcased on national television.

In 2020, the California native surprised audiences when she was revealed as the Jellyfish on Season 4 of "The Masked Singer." She made it all the way to the semifinals, introducing an entirely different side of herself to fans who had followed her Olympic career.

Now 26, Kim is returning to reality TV with a considerable advantage: She's used to keeping her composure when the stakes are exceptionally high.

The superstar is currently dating Cleveland Browns' defensie end Myles Garrett.

Rashad Jennings Already Has a Reality TV Title to His Name

Jennings knows a thing or two about winning on national television.

After spending eight seasons in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Oakland Raiders and New York Giants, the former running back found success in a rather unexpected place: the ballroom.

In 2017, Jennings and professional dance partner Emma Slater won Season 24 of "Dancing with the Stars."

Interestingly enough, Jennings won't be the only Mirrorball Trophy winner in the castle. Former Bachelor Joey Graziadei, who won the dancing competition in 2024, is also part of the cast.

There's another noteworthy connection to the sports world this season. Australian pop star Cody Simpson famously stepped away from his music career to pursue competitive swimming, eventually representing his home country at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

When Does 'The Traitors' Season 5 Premiere?

Season 5 premieres exclusively on Peacock on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2027, with two episodes dropping at 9 p.m. ET.

New episodes will follow every Thursday, with the finale and reunion scheduled for March 18.

Whether Kim and Jennings will compete as Faithfuls or Traitors remains a mystery.

