Chloe Kim Tweeted About Wanting Ice Cream Between Qualifying Runs at the Olympics

Chloe Kim is craving ice cream. Unfortunately, she's in the middle of halfpipe qualifying. 

By Stanley Kay
February 12, 2018

A 17-year-old tweeting about ice cream wouldn't normally be considered newsworthy—unless that 17-year-old is American snowboarder Chloe Kim, a rising star at the 2018 PyeongChang Games who felt the urge to tweet about this craving in between qualifying runs in the halfpipe competition. 

In fairness, I occasionally mindlessly tweet my food cravings in between blogs. But I'm also not an Olympian. I guess this is the inevitable result of millennials and Generation Z taking over the Olympics. 

Also, it's a balmy 25 degrees Fahrenheit in PyeongChang on Monday. Perfect ice cream weather.  

This isn't her first tweet about food. In fact, she tweeted about churros 23 hours prior. 

Olympics
Super Chill: Fourteen Things to Know About Snowboarding Prodigy Chloe Kim

If her last two tweets are any indication, I'm a big fan of Kim's version of the Olympic diet. She scored a 91.5 in her first qualifying run and a 95.5 in her second run, the two best scores as of writing. Someone get that girl some ice cream. 

