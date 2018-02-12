A 17-year-old tweeting about ice cream wouldn't normally be considered newsworthy—unless that 17-year-old is American snowboarder Chloe Kim, a rising star at the 2018 PyeongChang Games who felt the urge to tweet about this craving in between qualifying runs in the halfpipe competition.

In fairness, I occasionally mindlessly tweet my food cravings in between blogs. But I'm also not an Olympian. I guess this is the inevitable result of millennials and Generation Z taking over the Olympics.

Also, it's a balmy 25 degrees Fahrenheit in PyeongChang on Monday. Perfect ice cream weather.

Could be down for some ice cream rn — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 12, 2018

Aren’t you competing right now? — Spencer Hren (@SpencerHren) February 12, 2018

yes... — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 12, 2018

This isn't her first tweet about food. In fact, she tweeted about churros 23 hours prior.

Oh and I also had 2 churros today and they were pretty bomb so if you ever get nervous go eat a churro — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 11, 2018

If her last two tweets are any indication, I'm a big fan of Kim's version of the Olympic diet. She scored a 91.5 in her first qualifying run and a 95.5 in her second run, the two best scores as of writing. Someone get that girl some ice cream.