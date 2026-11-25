Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Haliburton made a huge announcement about the next step in their relationship.

The Indiana Pacers star's love story with Jade began when they were students at Iowa State University. Tyrese was on the men's basketball team at the time, and Jade was on the cheerleading squad.

Jade has been beside Tyrese during his career and is often seen at Pacers games cheering him on. The couple is also supportive of the Indiana Fever and sat courtside to support the WNBA team shortly after their August wedding.

Tyrese and Jade Haliburton pose for a photo on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Indiana Fever in overtime, 86-84. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the NBA star is currently recovering from his left hamstring strain, the couple shared some good news amid the minor setback.

Tyrese Haliburton and Wife Jade Expecting Their First Child

Tyrese and Jade shared on November 24 that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple shared a photoshoot of themselves sitting on a white picnic blanket as Tyrese held up their sonogram photos. Jade was wearing a long-sleeve brown dress as she caressed her growing baby bump. The NBA star sat beside her as he put his arm over their mini goldendoodle named Ames.

In the next photo, Jade smiled brightly as she held onto the sonogram photos, and Tyrese stood behind her as he gently touched her belly. Another photo showed them sitting down on the picnic blanket as they held the photos and smiled at each other.

The couple ended the post with some solo shots with Jade holding the photos and Tyrese doing the same as he sat next to their puppy.

"Baby Hali 🧸Spring 2027," the couple captioned the joint post.

Several athletes wished the couple well and congratulated Tyrese and Jade on expanding their family.

"OMGGGG CONGRATS 🤍🤍" 11-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles wrote.

Fever star Caitlin Clark wrote, "I CANT WAIT ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ love you both!!!"

Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink, reacted, "Congrats so happy for you both!!!!❤️❤️"

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Haliburton's Wedding

The couple's good news on the expansion of their family follows their wedding celebrations over the summer.

Tyrese and Jade said "I do" for the first time on July 21 at an intimate courthouse wedding at the Indianapolis Marriage License Office. A week later, the couple followed up with a larger ceremony on Aug. 1 in Dallas, TX, with more family, friends, and Tyrese's Pacers teammates. Pacers' Obi Toppin, James Johnson, Uncle Murda, and Tony Yayo were in attendance.

The NBA star also went viral for rapping alongside 50 Cent, who was a surprise guest performer at the reception. The rap icon performed his hit "I Get Money.”

50 Cent performing at Tyrese Haliburton’s wedding pic.twitter.com/zrvVgR8jIR — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) August 2, 2026

As Tyrese recovers from his injury, he has more things to look forward to as his future continues to look brighter.