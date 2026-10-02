Tyrese Haliburton's wife Jade Shares Intimate Look Into Day Before Wedding

Jade Haliburton is giving fans an inside look into her and Tyrese Haliburton's day before their wedding celebration.

Jade shared an Instagram post on Oct. 1 reminiscing about the day before she said "I do" to the Indiana Pacers star. The former college cheerleader shared some snapshots of herself in a strapless white lace dress and the NBA star wearing a khaki suit as they looked lovingly at each other.

The couple took some photos against a vintage car as Tyrese held Jade as well as some inside the car with the NBA star poking out of the driver's side with his then-fiancée embracing him.

Jade also included some photos of her friends and family, with one snapshot of her and her friends showing off their engagement rings. The content creator added some photos of her family and friends out on the dance floor, as well as enjoying their company with a drink on a rooftop.

"Overflowing with love from the night before," Jade captioned the post.

Jade Haliburton and Tyrese Haliburton Wedding

Jade and Tyrese had an intimate courthouse ceremony prior to their larger wedding in Dallas, TX, on Aug. 1.

The courthouse wedding occurred on July 21 at the Indianapolis Marriage License Office were a few family members and friends attended.

The following month, the couple said "I do" again in Dallas, TX, where more friends and family were in attendance, as well as Tyrese's Pacers teammates like Obi Toppin, James Johnson, Uncle Murda, and Tony Yayo.

One of the highlights from their wedding was a surprise guest performance from 50 Cent, where the rap icon and NBA star performed his hit "I Get Money.”

50 Cent performing at Tyrese Haliburton’s wedding pic.twitter.com/zrvVgR8jIR — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) August 2, 2026

Jade Haliburton Flaunts Wedding Ring At Indiana Fever Game

Following their wedding, Tyrese, who is a frequently in attendance at Indiana Fever games, brought Jade, who had a viral moment flexing her wedding ring.

“The Haliburtons are in the house for tonight’s @indianafever game 💍,” the Indiana Pacers captioned the video on Instagram.

Jade responded to the video: "my husbanddddddd 😭😭😭😭😭❤️"

Now that the wedding festivities have commenced, Tyrese will be gearing up for his first NBA game as a married man in a preseason matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.