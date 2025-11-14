Tyrese Maxey's ex Myra Gordon causes stir revealing pregnancy for 24th birthday
Tyrese Maxey has been one of the biggest breakout stars early in the NBA season for the fun-to-watch Philadelphia 76ers alongside rookie sensation VJ Edgecombe.
Off the court, Maxey had been dating former Alabama Crimson Tide and Pepperdine Waves basketball player Myra Gordon, but they no longer seem to be item based on both of their social media profiles.
Myra Gordon reveals surprising pregnancy
Gordon turned heads, though, with her 24th birthday post.
Gordon hadn't posted on Instagram since early October, where she had flexed a tropical vacation along the sand during the day and glammed up at night, writing in her last one, "happier with a tan 🤏🏽," showing off a fantastic fit with her paradise glow.
Well some big news happened for her birthday post on November 12, where she looked fantastic in a sheer black gown, and then also revealed that she's pregnant, announcing "Baby M."
Tough year has made Gordon stronger for 'Baby M'
"Year 24," Gordon wrote in her IG Reels caption. "Beyond blessed for every trial, tribulation, and obstacle this past year brought my way — each one shaped me into the strongest version of myself yet. I know now it was all preparing me for this next chapter."
From those words, it can be inferred it has been a tough year for Gordon, and it's great to see that she feels like she has come out of it feeling like a better version of herself.
"To my friends and family who’ve stood by me through it all," Gordon continued. "I can’t put into words how much I love and appreciate you. Baby M, your mommy is so excited to meet you. You’re already surrounded by more love than you could ever imagine. 🫶🏽"
If you watch the video, Myra shows off her baby bump and ultrasound photos of Baby M, and then a lavish dinner party with family and friends at Drake's Hollywood.
Father remains a mystery
At this point, Gordon has not revealed who the father is. And frankly, she has no obligation to.
Gordon also had a past relationship with former Alabama quarterback, now Carolina Panthers QB1, Bryce Young.
As Myra says, Baby M is good hands surrounded by love, especially from his future mother.
