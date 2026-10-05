Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Dodgers Playoff Moment With Freddie Freeman’s Wife

Vanessa Bryant had some familiar company for the start of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ postseason run.

Bryant was at Dodger Stadium on Saturday as the Dodgers opened their NLDS series against the Atlanta Braves, and she gave fans a look inside her playoff outing with a collection of photos from the ballpark.

One of the snapshots brought together two familiar faces around Los Angeles sports.

Bryant posed for a selfie alongside Chelsea Freeman, the wife of Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, as the two took in Game 1. Chelsea wore a bright blue top and sunglasses, while Bryant paired her Dodgers cap with a black-and-white outfit.

“Game 1 W 110° 💙🎉,” Bryant captioned the post, nodding to both the Dodgers’ 5-3 victory and the sweltering Southern California heat.

But Bryant wasn't at the ballpark alone.

Vanessa Bryant Makes Dodgers Playoff Game a Family Outing

Other photos from Bryant's afternoon showed her enjoying the game with her children, turning the Dodgers’ postseason opener into a family day at the stadium.

The outing was another reminder of Bryant's enduring connection to Los Angeles sports.

Kobe Bryant spent his entire 20-season NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers, becoming inseparable from the city in the process. Since his death in 2020, Vanessa and their daughters have remained familiar faces across the L.A. sports landscape, including at Dodgers games.

The relationship between the Bryant family and the Dodgers has also produced some memorable moments over the years. Kobe famously threw out a ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium in 2000, while the organization has continued honoring his legacy since his death.

Vanessa's latest trip came with considerably more at stake on the field.

Los Angeles entered October trying to make another deep postseason run, and a 5-3 win over Atlanta gave the Dodgers an early advantage in the best-of-five NLDS.

Chelsea Freeman Is Backing Freddie Freeman During Another Playoff Run

Chelsea, meanwhile, has been one of Freddie Freeman's most visible supporters throughout his career.

The couple married in 2014 and are now parents to four children: sons Charlie, Brandon and Maximus, and daughter London, whom they welcomed via surrogate in April 2026. Chelsea regularly shares glimpses of their family life and travels to support Freeman, who joined the Dodgers before the 2022 season after spending the first 12 years of his MLB career with the Braves.

That history gives this particular playoff matchup an added wrinkle for the Freeman family.



Freddie became a franchise cornerstone during his years in Atlanta, winning the 2020 National League MVP Award and helping the Braves capture the 2021 World Series. Now, he is trying to end his former team's season from the other dugout.

Saturday belonged to Los Angeles.

And away from the action, Vanessa Bryant and Chelsea Freeman made for one of the more unexpected pairings of the Dodgers' playoff opener.

