Freddie and Chelsea Freeman Reveal Exciting Family Update

The Freeman family is adding another member this year as Freddie and Chelsea announced they are expecting their fourth child together.

The Freemans shared the family update through a post on Instagram. The announcement did not reveal the gender of the baby nor an expected due date.

"Worth the wait 🤍," Chelsea Freeman wrote in the caption. "Baby #4 is on the way and our hearts are already so full. We are incredibly grateful for the amazing woman helping bring our baby into our lives, and we’re choosing to honor her privacy as we walk this chapter."

Freddie and Chelsea Freeman already share three sons, Fredrick Charles II (Charlie), Brandon John and Maximus Turner. Freddie and Chelsea got married in 2014 and welcomed Charlie two years later. Fertility challenges prompted the Freemans to go down the surrogacy path.

Chelsea wound up becoming pregnant nearly simultaneously, and Brandon was born in December 2020, with Maximus arriving in February 2021. The couple affectionately refers to them as “twins with a twist.”

The baby news offers more context to Freddie Freeman withdrawing from playing for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic for what was deemed personal reasons. Comments by Team Canada manage Ernie Whitt during the Winter Meetings suggested an injury issue was at play for Freeman.

But he ruled that out while only sharing some additional clarity during an appearance at DodgerFest.

"There's no health. I feel great. Body feels great," Freeman said. "Canada knows it's a personal reason. You guys will probably hear about it in a month or two, but they were very supportive when I told them why I wasn't going to be able to go out there and play.

"Be in Puerto Rico and be that far from my family, I need to be close to California, and that's all I'll say. It's personal, and I'm sure you guys will hear about it in a couple months."

Freddie and Chelsea Freeman Exploratorium

Rady Children’s Health in Orange County--formerly Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC)-- recently celebrated the naming of the Freddie and Chelsea Freeman Exploratorium with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The Freddie and Chelsea Freeman Exploratorium is an interactive, child-centered space designed to spark curiosity and imagination. It was made possible by a $1 million gift from the Freemans.

At the time still branded CHOC, the hospital is where Max was treated for Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological illness.

“When we think about the doctors, nurses, and care teams who helped save our son’s life, gratitude doesn’t feel like a strong enough word,” Chelsea said in a statement. “We’re proud to support a place that brings so much healing and hope to families like ours, and we hope this gift helps create more happy endings for children and parents in the years ahead.”