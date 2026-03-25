Vanessa Bryant Defies Age Next to Daughter Natalia in Dodgers Looks

The Bryant family bleeds Los Angeles Dodgers blue. Even before Opening Day on Thursday, Vanessa Bryant and her oldest daughter Natalia were at the preseason game at Dodger Stadium where mother and daughter stunned side-by-side.

Last season we saw the Bryant girls including Bianka, 9, and Capri, 6, at games with mom and big sis Natalia where they were honored on Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Night. Bianka even crushed her first pitch.

Aug 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; The family of Kobe Bryant, widow Vanessa Bryant and daughters Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant and Natalia Bryan, during the game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Vanessa even showed off her daughters all going crazy after Ohtani hit his third home run in Game 4 of the NLCS.

The 22-year-old Natalia graduated last spring from USC with a degree in film and has been busy being a professional model on the runway, and going to events like the Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Oscar’s party where she crushed her look alongside her mom.

She also went viral posing with Vanessa in twin cowgirl looks at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles.

But, now baseball is back and so are the two-time defending champion Dodgers. No doubt the Bryant family will be at lots of games again this season.

Sep 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Vanessa Bryant (bottom row middle) and her family and Magic Johnson (top row right) attend the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Before the first pitch of the season they still supported the team in a meaningless game vs. the Los Angeles Angels where mother and daughter rocked the LA looks where the 43-year-old Vanessa clearly is defying age.

The Dodgers open up at home vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, March 26. They then get their rings on March 27.

It will be good to see the Bryants back at Dodger Stadium for some big moments this season as the team tries to be the first LA sports team to three-peat since Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers did it in 2000-2002. The Bryants clearly love LA.