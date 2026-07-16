3 contracts Magic should try to move in future

Despite coming off a frustrating 45-win season, the Orlando Magic have largely kept the same core together heading into the 2026-27 season. If a similar result ensues, which contracts should the Magic look to move? Here are three below!

Jalen Suggs:

Apr 25, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) shoots the ball against the Detroit Pistons in the fourth quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skinny: On one hand, the Magic's best offense is oftentimes their defense. And Suggs is arguably the Magic's most dynamic and disruptive defender, averaging 1.4 steals per game and 2.8 stocks per 75 possessions over his five-year career.

He's the heartbeat of the Magic, especially at the point of attack.

Hypothetically trading Suggs is never easy -- in more ways than one. But given his contract, availability and postseason shortcomings over the last few seasons -- plus this obnoxious CBA that forces teams to prematurely break up -- exploring the route isn't the worst idea at the right price.

Jalen Suggs contract:

YEAR CONTRACT PERCENT OF CAP 2026-27 $32.4 million 19.6 percent 2027-28 $29.6 million 17.0 percent 2028-29 $26.8 million 14.7 percent 2029-30 $26.7 million 13.9 percent

Deals happen when there's urgency on all sides. Currently, the Magic aren't urgent to move off their former top-5 pick -- that we know of, at least. The beauty in Suggs' contract is that it's incredibly team-friendly, but Orlando's books over the next few seasons cloud that fact.

Assuming he remains healthy over the next 1-2 seasons, the price point will be much more favorable to Orlando. Nevertheless, at some point, it will need to consolidate, and Suggs may be the most realistic candidate.

Wendell Carter Jr.:

Apr 25, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) reacts after a play against the Detroit Pistons in the second quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skinny: Obviously, with Moe Wagner's departure and Izaiyah Nelson's injury, the Orlando Magic would have a gaping hole in the frontcourt if they traded Carter, who has two more years left on his contract beyond 2026-27.

That said, if Orlando isn't planning to trade Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero or Desmond Bane, they will need to create some future flexibility. Moving Goga Bitadze's $7.6 million expiring contract is the most optimal in the short-term, but that's an option they're not exploring.

Thus, clearing Carter's contract makes more sense, especially in the long-term, if they don't plan on paying him after this year (he's extension eligible in the summer of 2027).

Wendell Carter's contract:

YEAR CONTRACT PERCENT OF CAP 2026-27 $18.1 million 11.0 percent 2027-28 $19.6 million 11.2 percent 2028-29 $21.0 million (team option) 11.5 percent

Carter's numbers -- 10.7 points and 7.2 rebounds over his last three seasons -- haven't always told the whole story in terms of his presence on the interior. But if Orlando is allocating at least 14 percent of its cap to Banchero, Bane, Wagner and Suggs, is that tenable? I'd argue no.

Anthony Black ... with one caveat:

May 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) in the first half during game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skinny: Black was outstanding last year, averaging 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 44.7 percent shooting and 54.9 percent true shooting. He took tangible leaps as a ballhandler, slasher and playmaker. He stepped in amicably amid a parade of injuries, starting in 40 of the team's 64 games.

However, the caveat is that, similarly to WCJ, if Orlando isn't planning on paying Black, they should trade him.

Black is extension eligible this summer and will become an restricted free agent without a new deal next summer. Restricted free agency can be a long-winded headache for both the players/agents and organizations. So if both sides are hoping to maintain a long-term partnership, that's not the best route to tread down.

Black would immediately become one of the Magic's most attractive chips if he's available. What could be fetched is predicated on what else Orlando is willing to put on the table. But there's no question that he's taken the next step -- which hopefully isn't the last that he takes entering his age-23 season.