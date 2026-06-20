Who Is Brooks Koepka's Wife? What to Know About Jena Sims

As Brooks Koepka continues to compete on golf's biggest stages, one familiar face is rarely far from the spotlight.

Jena Sims has become a recognizable presence at major championships, Ryder Cups and LIV Golf events over the years, regularly supporting her husband as he chases victories around the world. But while many golf fans know Sims as Koepka's wife, she has built a successful career of her own long before becoming part of one of golf's most recognizable couples.

From modeling and acting to philanthropy and business ventures, here's what to know about Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims.

Jena Sims Built a Career in Modeling, Acting and Philanthropy

Jena Sims attend the Andrea C. Cameron Foundations inaugural Gala at the Pelican Club on Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Jupiter. | Jim Rassol / USA TODAY NETWORK

Born in Winder, Georgia, Sims first gained recognition through the pageant world. She won Miss Georgia Teen USA in 2007 before eventually transitioning into acting and modeling.

Over the years, Sims has appeared in numerous television shows and films, including roles in "Entourage," "Dexter," "One Tree Hill" and several feature films. She later became widely known to sports fans through her appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, where she established herself as a successful model.

Beyond entertainment, Sims is also the founder of Pageant of Hope, a nonprofit organization that hosts pageant-style events for children facing cancer and other serious medical challenges. The organization has helped thousands of children across the United States and internationally.

Her philanthropic work remains one of the causes she speaks about most frequently.

How Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims Met

July 12, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; PGA golfer Brooks Koepka with girlfriend Jena Sims arrive for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Koepka and Sims first crossed paths during the 2015 Masters Tournament at Augusta National.

At the time, Koepka was still establishing himself as one of golf's rising stars. Their relationship gradually developed over the following years before the couple publicly confirmed their romance in 2017.

As Koepka's profile grew, Sims became a regular fixture at major championships, often celebrating some of the biggest moments of his career alongside him, including major victories and Ryder Cup appearances.

August 12, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; Brooks Koepka (right) celebrates with girlfriend Jena Sims (left) on the 18th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The couple announced their engagement in 2021 after Koepka proposed in Jupiter, Florida.

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims Married in 2022

The couple tied the knot in June 2022 during a destination wedding in Turks and Caicos.

Their wedding drew attention throughout the golf world, with several prominent figures from professional golf in attendance.

Since then, Sims has continued traveling with Koepka throughout much of the golf calendar, including LIV Golf events and major championships.

Her support has become a familiar sight during some of the biggest moments of Koepka's career.

Do Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims Have Children?

Apr 10, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims carries their son Crew down the No. 6 fairway during the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Network | Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Network

Yes.

Koepka and Sims welcomed their first child, a son named Crew Sims Koepka, in July 2023.

Since becoming parents, the couple has occasionally shared glimpses of family life on social media, and Crew has already become a familiar face to golf fans.

One of the family's most memorable public appearances came during Masters week, where Koepka, Sims and Crew participated in Augusta National's annual Par 3 Contest. Photos from the event quickly circulated across social media and golf coverage outlets, giving fans a rare look at the family away from competition.

Why Golf Fans Recognize Jena Sims

For many sports spouses, public attention arrives through association. Sims' story is different.

Long before marrying a five-time major champion, she had already built careers in entertainment, modeling, philanthropy and business. Her work with Pageant of Hope, multiple Sports Illustrated Swimsuit appearances and years in the entertainment industry have given her a profile that extends well beyond the golf course.

Still, for golf fans, she remains one of the most recognizable figures supporting a player on tour.

And whenever Brooks Koepka finds himself in contention at a major championship, chances are Jena Sims won't be far behind.

May 19, 2019; Bethpage, NY, USA; Brooks Koepka celebrates with girlfriend Jena Sims after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bethpage State Park - Black Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images | John David Mercer-Imagn Images