Brooks Koepka’s Wife Jena Turns Heads in Bikini Before Husband’s PGA Tour Return

Brooks Koepka is back on the PGA Tour this week after over three years wtih LIV Golf. While his return is a big story, his wife Jena stole the show with her bikini video beforehand.

The 35-year-old Koepka signed a five-year deal worth an estimated $100 million in 2022, but mutually parted ways with the league and was reinstated for 2026 by the PGA Tour.

Koepka hopes to win another major while back with the PGA. | Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The five-time major champion will play this week in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California.

In his Tuesday press conference, Koepka talked about how Tiger Woods helped him get back:

“I’ve always had a good relationship with Tiger and I felt like that was what I wanted to do,” Koepka said Tuesday morning during a news conference at Torrey Pines. “Once I had the opportunity to, I guess, get reinstated on the PGA Tour, it was exciting and I kind of didn’t really know what to do.

Upon the announcement of his return in December, Koepka talked about the importance of being closer to his family factoring in: “Being closer to home and spending more time with my family makes this opportunity especially meaningful to me.”

I want to thank my family and my team for their continued support throughout every step of my professional career. When I was a child, I always dreamed about competing on the @PGATOUR, and I am just as excited today to announce that I am returning to the PGA TOUR. Being closer to… pic.twitter.com/SEIehuZN7O — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) January 12, 2026

Brooks and Jena have one son named Crew Sims Koepka who was born in July of 2023. He can be seen here with mom at the Masters in 2024.

Apr 10, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims carries their son Crew down the No. 6 fairway during the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National Golf Club. | Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Network

They also dealt with a heartbreaking pregnancy loss this past year Jena opened up about.

2026 hopes to be a good year for the Koepkas. Jena certainly showed she’s in good shape to start the year in this head-turning bikini she shared on Wednesday. She wrote, “I can almost taste the win… 🍷#dryjanuary”

That’s quite the view there, too.

Brooks can no doubt almost taste the PGA Tour again.

It begins for him on Thursday. His wife, however, stole some of his thunder the day before. That’s what Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models tend to do.

