National Writer Has High Hopes for Joe Burrow and Bengals in 2026

The expectations for the Bengals have never been higher than they are right now.

SI Senior Writer Albert Breer dove into all of the attention on the Bengals and other storylines heading into NFL Training Camps.

The Bengals Face Extreme Win-Now Pressure

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during minicamp, Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at Kettering Health Practice Fields in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Breer pointed out the pressure surrounding Cincinnati after the additions of Bryan Cook, Boye Mafe, and Dexter Lawrence II on defense among other topics.

"And, finally, speaking of pressure, there’ll be some on the Bengals" Breer said. "Cincinnati switched up its standard operating procedure this offseason, trading the 10th pick for Dexter Lawrence II to punctuate a defensive makeover that started with the signings of Chiefs safety Bryan Cook and Seahawks edge rusher Boye Mafe in March. Joe Burrow, once the rising star, will turn 30 in December.

"He and Tee Higgins are headed into Year 7 as NFL players, with Ja’Marr Chase going into Year 6. It has now been four years since Burrow’s Bengals crashed Super Bowl LVI, and three since they last made the playoffs. If you listened close enough to Burrow this offseason, you heard the attendant urgency in his voice. He knows chances at a championship aren’t endless. So he’s swinging big"

Breer emphasized Burrow's desire to compete at the highest level. He highlighted the LSU comparison Cincinnati's biggest star made this offseason.

“Put pressure on the guys—I love it,” Burrow recently told Cincinnati media. “I thrive in it. We’ll find out who else does. I know that we have the kind of people that want to be in that spot. I want everybody talking about the Bengals. I want everybody talking about what I’m saying in my press conferences. You go back and watch what I’ve said before, 2019 season at LSU, I feel very similarly about this team. I’m so excited to get started.”

Breer has high hopes for Burrow this coming season. He can see a world where Burrow is the best quarterback in football this year, and plays in a Super Bowl 56 rematch against the Rams.

"Count me among those who can see a world in which Burrow is the best quarterback in football this year and the Bengals are in the Super Bowl," Breer said, "perhaps against those same Rams they faced in that same stadium on that same stage they climbed on in February 2022. That’s not a prediction yet. But it’s a possibility, and possibilities are what camp’s about."

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