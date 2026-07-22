True Franchise Player Ranking is All Wrong When Ranking the Bengals

It is nearly time for the Cincinnati Bengals to take the field once again. On July 29th, the Bengals are officially beginning training camp.

This team is coming into the 2026 season with a huge chip on its shoulder. Last year was another season derailed by an injury to quarterback Joe Burrow. The narrative needs to change around this team, and they may have the roster to do that.

Burrow is the engine that makes this team go. However, there are other major talents on this roster, like wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Recently, Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report ranked the best true franchise players that teams should build around.

Gagnon has given that spot to Chase.

Jun 16, 2026; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) prepares for the snap during minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Obviously Joe Burrow is the focal point in Cincinnati," writes Gagnon. "But even if that era were to end, Chase is so elite that he'd be a franchise cornerstone as long as he's on the roster, in his prime and healthy."

The wide receiver's position on the list feels low as well. Chase was listed as the 12th-best true franchise player.

Chase has been one of the NFL's best wide receivers since he entered the league. It's fair to say that without him, the Bengals and Burrow would be in a completely different place heading into 2026.

But it feels a little bit like a stretch to say that a team needs to build around a wide receiver. Especially when a team like the Bengals has a quarterback like Burrow.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talks with wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) during an off-season workout inside Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No one should take this with any disrespect, but having an elite quarterback is the most important player a team can have. Burrow has proven time and time again that when healthy, he is one of the most dangerous signal-callers in the game.

The injury history is a fair criticism. Injuries are, for the most part, out of everyone's control.

Being hesitant about Burrow's injury history is fair. But if you look back at Burrow's 2024 season, the Bengals quarterback owned nearly every major quarterback statistic in the league. If the Bengals had been a strong team as a whole, Burrow would have won the MVP.

All in all, debating who the franchise player is for the Bengals is a good problem to have. It means there's plenty of talent on the roster. Now is the time to put all that amazing talent to use.

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