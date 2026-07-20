Joe Burrow, Bengals Stars' Trade Value Revealed Ahead of 2026 Season

ESPN's Bill Barnwell dove into the trade value tiers for all 32 teams in the NFL last week, and Cincinnati had a few players worth ponying up some picks to get.

Of course, it all started with Joe Burrow, who Barnwell thinks would go for at least four first-round picks in any deal.

There may not be any package of picks that would realistically get the Bengals to part with arguably the most important player to ever suit up for their team and the only passer to lead them to two AFC Championship appearances.

Pick Tiers

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during warm-ups before the NFL Week 5 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday October 6, 2024 at Payor Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Barnwell used the most costly quarterback trade in recent history as his comparison point for Burrow: The Browns trading six picks for Deshaun Watson, including three first-round picks.

"Burrow doesn't have many of the same concerns that came with Watson at the time of the deal," Barnwell hammered home. "He's older than Watson was at the time of the trade, as he is turning 30 in December. He has also had injuries affect his 2023 and 2025 campaigns, and he has had a significant knee injury in the past. I do not doubt that somebody would be willing to offer a record-setting deal for Burrow if he were ever going to be traded, but four first-round picks and maybe a Day 3 pick feel like it would be the right return given what Watson landed the Texans."

It's hard to believe the Bengals would ever entertain a return that small for Burrow. Alas, Ja'Marr Chase came up next on the list as worth two first-round picks.

Again, there are very few scenarios where Cincinnati would ever entertain just two first-round picks for arguably the best wide receiver on Earth. Chase has never come close to playing below his contract value during his young NFL career. He still went over 1,000 receiving yards in the one season he dealt with a major injury.

"This would be a lot to pay for a wide receiver already making just over $40 million per season, but Chase has been remarkably productive since entering the league and just turned 26 in March. Even while missing a chunk of his second season due to injury, Chase has more receiving yards through his age-25 season than any player in NFL history besides Justin Jefferson," Barnwell argued.

Rounding things out, Tee Higgins, Dexter Lawrence II, and DJ Turner II all project to be worth one first-round pick.

"Higgins has repeatedly struggled with frustrating injuries over the past few seasons, and with a significant contract on the books, I'm not sure there would be the same sort of market for him as there was a year or two ago," Barnwell wrote. "Turner took a big step forward on an otherwise disappointing defense in 2025 and was one of the league's best cover corners. Another season like that and he would be worth even more, although the Bengals will need to sign their former second-round pick to an extension to avoid losing him for free."

All three seem pretty firmly worth one top pick, especially Lawrence who literally just got his value defined in April when Cincinnati traded the 10th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft straight up for his services.

Check out the full tier list here.

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