LSU Coach Lane Kiffin Crushed by Wife Layla in Matching Fit at NBA Game

Since taking over the LSU Tigers head coaching job, Lane Kiffin has been busy hitting the recruiting trail and preparing for the next football season. He took some time off to attend the New Orleans Pelicans game on Wednesday night with his reconciled wife Layla Kiffin, who crushed him with her matching fit.

The 50-year-old football coach made waves when he bolted from the Ole Miss Rebels job right before the College Football Playoff.

He was introduced as the new LSU coach on December 1 where his son Knox, daughter Landry Kiffin, and Layla joined him at his press conference.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s Daughter Landry Posts Bathroom Fit Selfie With Glaring Issue

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin, second right, stands with his family including daughter Landry, son Knox, ex-wife Layla Kiffin, second left, LSU president Wade Rousse, left, and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry, right, at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Layla moved from Southern California to Mississippi after her and Lane’s youngest daughter Presley, 18, Kiffin left to play volleyball for the USC Trojans. She and Lane are giving it another go after divorcing in 2016 after 12 years of marriage and three kids with Presley, son Knox, 16, and daughter Landry, 21.

Layla was seen at Knox’s high school football games with Lane in Oxford, Mississippi.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s Wife Layla Slays Leather Pants, Bold Top Birthday Fit Without LSU Coach

Layla and Lane attend their son’s high school playoff game. | Layla Kiffin/Instagram

And crushing her fits at Ole Miss games like her white-out look posing with daughter Landry, and her denim cowgirl stunner on the road.

Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Layla wows sitting with Lane at NBA game

The couple hit the Pelicans game in New Orleans vs. the Miami Heat where they sat courtside.

Feb 11, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU football head coach Lane Kiffin looks on from the baseline at the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Miami Heat during the second half at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The couple had matching fits on, too, but of course Layla wins that battle every time.

Lane Kiffin pulled up courtside for Heat-Pelicans 🤝



(via @NBA)

pic.twitter.com/eIZhGX0LOs — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 12, 2026

No doubt Layla will be bringing some fire looks next season in Death Valley for LSU games.

For now, it’s good to see her getting some offseason time in with the coach.

Jan. 3, 2024: Ole Miss Rebels head coach hugs his ex-wife, Layla Kiffin, a in since-deleted post. | @thereallanekiffin/Instagram

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex