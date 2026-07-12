Every July, Centre Court delivers some of the biggest moments in tennis.

But just as much attention often turns away from the baseline and toward a small section of green seats overlooking the action.

When television cameras cut to the Royal Box, viewers routinely spot members of Britain's royal family alongside Oscar winners, Olympic champions, heads of state, musicians, business leaders and sporting legends.

The guest list changes daily, but one thing never does: it remains one of the most exclusive invitations in global sports.

Unlike premium hospitality or VIP suites at other major events, a seat in Wimbledon’s Royal Box cannot be purchased. There are no resale tickets, public lotteries or corporate packages that guarantee entry.

Here's everything to know about tennis' most famous seating section.

What is the Wimbledon Royal Box?

The Royal Box sits on Centre Court inside the All England Lawn Tennis Club and has been part of Wimbledon since 1922.

The area contains 74 dark green wicker chairs positioned directly behind one of the baselines, giving guests one of the tournament's best views.

Those invited don't simply watch the matches. Royal Box guests also receive access to the Clubhouse, where lunch, afternoon tea and drinks are served throughout the day.

Although its name suggests it's reserved exclusively for royalty, the Royal Box has long welcomed distinguished guests from well beyond Britain's royal family.

Olympic medalists, Grand Slam champions, political leaders, scientists, military figures, business executives, media leaders and internationally recognized entertainers have all occupied the seats over the years.

Who Decides Who Gets Invited?

The invitations are issued by the Chair of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, with recommendations coming from the Championships' organizing committee, the Lawn Tennis Association and other trusted sources.

There isn't a public application process or set list of qualifications. Instead, invitations typically recognize people who have made significant contributions to sport, public service, business, culture or society.

Current and former Wimbledon champions are regular guests, as are prominent figures from across the sporting world.

The Royal Box has also hosted everyone from David Beckham and Roger Federer to Sir David Attenborough, King Felipe VI of Spain, world leaders and members of the British royal family.

Can You Buy Tickets to the Royal Box?

No. This is perhaps the biggest misconception surrounding Wimbledon.

Royal Box seats are not sold to the public under any circumstances. Even the tournament's premium hospitality experiences do not include access.

Guests attend strictly by invitation, making the Royal Box one of the few VIP sporting experiences that money alone cannot buy.

While celebrities frequently appear there, fame itself doesn't guarantee an invitation.

Former Wimbledon champion Stefan Edberg (R) sits with his wife Annette (L) in the Royal Box prior to the match between Jannik Sinner (ITA) and Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)(both not pictured) in the gentlemen's' singles final of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is There a Dress Code?

Yes, and it's one of the strictest at any major sporting event. Just like the stars playing on the court, those entering the Royal Box are expected to adhere to particular dress rules.

Men are expected to wear a lounge suit or blazer with a tie, while women are required to dress in smart attire appropriate for the formal setting.

Large hats are discouraged because they can block the view of spectators sitting behind them.

In 2026, reports indicated Wimbledon further clarified its guidance by discouraging strapless, off-the-shoulder and spaghetti-strap outfits for women attending the Royal Box.

The dress code applies regardless of a guest's celebrity status.

Lewis Hamilton famously missed the 2015 men's final after arriving without a jacket and tie, while Wimbledon has previously noted that even members of the royal family are expected to follow the same standards.

Actor Matthew McConaughey (L) arrives in the Royal Box prior to the match between Jannik Sinner (ITA) and Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)(both not pictured) in the gentlemen's' singles final of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why is the Royal Box Such a Big Deal?

For many fans, the Royal Box has become almost as recognizable as Centre Court itself.

Television broadcasts routinely pan across its guests during changeovers, creating one of Wimbledon’s signature traditions.

For athletes, receiving an invitation often represents recognition beyond championships or medals. For celebrities, it's considered one of the most prestigious invitations of the British summer social calendar.

Ultimately, the Royal Box reflects what Wimbledon has tried to preserve for more than a century: a blend of sporting excellence, tradition and ceremony unlike anywhere else in professional tennis.

