WNBA star Cameron Brink vibes out to hip-hop while doing a makeup check
Cameron Brink knows the fun of sitting in your car and jamming to some tunes. The WNBA star took part in that great joy and recently shared the moment with her large social media following.
Brink, 23, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, March 19, and shared a video of her doing a makeup check in front of her 1.3 million followers. The Los Angeles Sparks forward selected rapper MF Doom's "Eucalyptus" track as a background song to her activity.
The athlete's hair was pulled back and her makeup game was on point. She also wore a necklace and some shiny earrings to complete her stylish look.
RELATED: Why Cameron Brink is 'icked out' by Sparks' male practice players tryouts
Brink has been out of action since the summer of 2024 due to an ACL injury that cut her debut WNBA season with the Sparks short. Fortunately, the 6'4" forward has remained incredibly busy building up her endorsement portfolio and keeping her presence in the sports world strong.
One path that Brink has taken is doing a ton of media. During an appearance on the "Your Rich BFF" podcast in February, she revealed her two-word mantra for getting through her difficult injury.
On top of media, Brink has been slaying it in the fashion world. She recently donned a superhero look for an appearance at an Unrivaled Game, which caught the attention of basketball fans all around the world.