WNBA star Cameron Brink has emotional two-word mantra for tough times
Cameron Brink is one of the most recognized faces in women's basketball. However, the WNBA star has had her fair share of challenges — and now she's revealing the mantra that gets her through tough times.
Brink, 23, was a recent guest on the "Your Rich BFF" program with host Vivian Tu — and shared a clip of that chat to her Instagram on Wednesday, February 19. When asked what were the two words that Brink lived by, the athlete joked about going in an "emo direction" with her answer.
"Tears dry," she stated. "Especially like, being injured. That was a huge gut punch. In athletics, there's just so many ups and downs and your path is truly so unprecedented. So I feel like you kind of just take those hard moments on the chin."
In 2024, Brink suffered an ACL injury that cut her debut WNBA season with the Los Angeles Sparks short. Not only that, it forced her to miss the 2024 Paris Olympics as a player for the women's basketball team. She is not expected to play for the Sparks again until the 2026 season.
Despite the setback, Brink explained how she remained optimistic about what she could ensure.
"You wake up the next morning and you're like, 'That actually wasn't as bad as I thought. If I can endure that I can go on to the next thing.'"
RELATED: Cameron Brink crushes step back lunges with little girl in arms, fire workout fit
Brink may be out of action, but the basketball star has remained in the public eye. She turned some heads at the NBA All-Star game with her blue miniskirt fit — then got more press for swapping jerseys with famed NHL player Leo Carsson.
On top of that, Brink grew her online presence by the masses. She currently boasts over 1 million followers on Instagram and has endorsement deals with New Balance, Urban Decay, Optimum Nutrition, and more.
