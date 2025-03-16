Why Cameron Brink is 'icked out' by Sparks' male practice players tryouts
Cameron Brink, especially recently posting a strong physique, would have no problem dominating on the court vs. most men.
However, given the popularity of the Los Angeles Sparks star along with teammates like Rickea Jackson, who hilariously trolled Kevin Hart about his height, it's understandable that the former Stanford Cardinal First Team All-American is not happy with the open casting call that went viral for male practice player tryouts with an image including Brink, Jackson, new teammate Kelsey Plum, and Dearica Hamby.
The part-time fashion model opened up on the latest episode of her "Straight to Cam" podcast to co-host and bestie Sydel Curry.
"I guess my confession is I'm really icked out by the potential new practice players," Brink said.
Asked by Steph Curry's sister, 30, to explain the brouhaha, Brink, 23, broke down the situation.
"Usually we practice against USC college guys that also do it for the women's team at USC. And all the comments [on the social media post] are like, let Cameron Brink back me down... And now I'm just like, preferably they're gay... who are we trusting coming into this gym?... I'm not boxing anyone out, that Lynne [Roberts], our new coach, is going to be like screaming at me for not rebounding. But I'm not boxing out anyone."
Yes, the Unrivaled Lunar Owls power forward is being somewhat sarcastic, but Brink and her Sparks teammates were probably not too happy about this little marketing stunt, especially given all of the inappropriate comments generated online.
For reference, here is the original Sparks tweet on X.
