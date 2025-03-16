The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Why Cameron Brink is 'icked out' by Sparks' male practice players tryouts

The WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks had an awkward social media post about male practice player tryouts. Cameron Brink is not happy about it.

Matthew Graham

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink looks on before the women s college basketball game between Notre Dame and USC.
Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink looks on before the women s college basketball game between Notre Dame and USC. / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire
In this story:

Cameron Brink, especially recently posting a strong physique, would have no problem dominating on the court vs. most men.

However, given the popularity of the Los Angeles Sparks star along with teammates like Rickea Jackson, who hilariously trolled Kevin Hart about his height, it's understandable that the former Stanford Cardinal First Team All-American is not happy with the open casting call that went viral for male practice player tryouts with an image including Brink, Jackson, new teammate Kelsey Plum, and Dearica Hamby.

RELATED: WNBA star Cameron Brink crushes all-black superhero-like fit wearing glasses

Cameron Brink and friend
Cameron Brink/Instagram

The part-time fashion model opened up on the latest episode of her "Straight to Cam" podcast to co-host and bestie Sydel Curry.

"I guess my confession is I'm really icked out by the potential new practice players," Brink said.

Asked by Steph Curry's sister, 30, to explain the brouhaha, Brink, 23, broke down the situation.

RELATED: Brink’s fiancé Ben Felter posts bikini stunner of WNBA star for anniversary

WNBA star Cameron Brink attends the ESPY Awards held in Los Angeles.
WNBA star Cameron Brink attends the ESPY Awards held in Los Angeles. / IMAGO / Cover-Images

"Usually we practice against USC college guys that also do it for the women's team at USC. And all the comments [on the social media post] are like, let Cameron Brink back me down... And now I'm just like, preferably they're gay... who are we trusting coming into this gym?... I'm not boxing anyone out, that Lynne [Roberts], our new coach, is going to be like screaming at me for not rebounding. But I'm not boxing out anyone."

Yes, the Unrivaled Lunar Owls power forward is being somewhat sarcastic, but Brink and her Sparks teammates were probably not too happy about this little marketing stunt, especially given all of the inappropriate comments generated online.

For reference, here is the original Sparks tweet on X.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Goin’ for gold: Livvy Dunne dyes hair before traveling with LSU to face Auburn

Speaking of: Livvy Dunne crowns LSU star Kailin Chio with title after perfect 10 score

Social drama: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie has strong words amid bro’s breakup rumors

Wowza: Texas HC Steve Sarkisian stuns as skinny model at Loreal’s fashion show

Fool me once: Brittany Mahomes teases glimpse of baby Golden eating breakfast

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News