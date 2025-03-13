WNBA star Cameron Brink crushes all-black superhero-like fit wearing glasses
Cameron Brink is a WNBA fit queen, usually rocking some kind of fire miniskirt or ab-revealing crop top. She changed it up with a stealth all-black look with glasses, proving she can make any fit a winning one.
The Los Angeles Sparks star had her rookie season cut short due to an ACL injury and surgery back in June and has since been rehabbing it while crushing workouts in fire fits like this midriff look.
Injury or not, Brink is bringing it with her All-Star level fashion game. She rocked a miniskirt and knee-high boots on Wheel of Fortune for a winning combo, and slayed her way through Paris in a sizzling red-hot miniskirt, and then crushed NBA All-Star Weekend in a blue miniskirt and matching top.
The 23-year-old who towers over even her teammates at 6-foot-4 (although she says she’s taller) put on some long black pants and matching vest and sweatshirt for a very stealth look like she’s in the special forces or an incognito superhero. She even wore her glasses in the selfie.
It’s proof Brink can rock a different type of fit and still slay it just as much.
Brink and her winning styles will be healed and back on the court for the Sparks come May.
