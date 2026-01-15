Revisiting Miracle on Ice Ahead of 2026 Winter Olympics

A true gem of the United States, Lake Placid is a village in the Adirondack Mountains in Essex County, New York. Offering year-round outdoor activities such as skating, skiing, hiking, fishing and boating alongside the walkable Main Street, Lake Placid attracts visitors of all-kinds. However, Lake Placid is most renowned for hosting both the 1932 and the 1980 Winter Olympics.

The 1980 games were extra significant, in that they are famous for the ever-iconic "Miracle on Ice" game where the U.S. Men's Ice Hockey team took down the four-time defending gold medalist Soviet Union to go on to win it all.

The team was coached by Herb Brooks and consisted of mostly amateur players that represented the youngest team in the tournament. The Soviet Union was heavily favorited to win the matchup and went on to defeat Sweden 9-2 for the silver medal.

Against the Soviets on Feb. 22, 1980, the U.S. took the lead mid-way through the final frame and held on for the win. The final minute of the game and Al Michael’s call of “do you believe in miracles” would go on to be known as one of the most exciting moments in American sports history.

Team USA won the game, 4-3, with 13 of the 20 players on the red, white and blue roster eventually playing in the NHL. The Americans would then go on to secure the gold medal by defeating Finland, 4-2 in the final.

Lake Placid Still Shines With USA Olympic Glory

Many nods to the game and the 1980 men's hockey team are sprinkled throughout the former Olympic site.

The 1980 Winter Olympic Games were the last time the USA won gold in the men's ice hockey tournament. In total, the Americans have won two gold medals, eight silver and one bronze. The most recent was the silver medal earned in 2010 in Vancouver.

USA Hockey hopes to turn the tide this year, with NHL players participating in the upcoming 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games for the first time since 2014 in Sochi, Russia. Players such as Quinn Hughes, Jack Hughes, Brady Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk, Jake Oettinger, Clayton Keller and more will be representing America at the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

Team USA members from that specific game and "Miracle on Ice" legends Jim Craig (goaltender), Mark Johnson (center) and Mike Eruzione (team captain) will be in attendance.

