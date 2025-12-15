Ducks' Chris Kreider Thanks Rangers Fans in Emotional Message

Chris Kreider is about to walk back into Madison Square Garden for the first time since the New York Rangers traded him to the Anaheim Ducks in June. The 34-year-old forward spent 13 years in a Rangers uniform and left as the third-leading goal scorer in franchise history with 326 goals.

For a player who gave his everything to the organization and the city, saying goodbye to the fans was never easy. Speaking ahead of the game, Kreider took time to thank the Rangers faithful for their unwavering support throughout his career.

The message was emotional and heartfelt and showed just how much those years in Broadway blue meant to him.

The Fans Made It Special

When asked what he wanted to say to Rangers fans, Kreider didn't hold back his appreciation for the support he received during both the highs and lows of his tenure.

"I think it's hard to express my appreciation for the support we had over all those years, over all those runs. I mean, it's an amazing building, right? It's the most famous building in the world. But it's a building. So it's the fans that make it a special place," he said.

Kreider's message to the fans?

That's the kind of statement that resonates with a fanbase that's watched him grow from an 18-year-old draft pick into one of the franchise's all-time greats. Kreider understands what made Madison Square Garden special wasn't the venue itself, it was the people filling the seats night after night.

He continued by trying to capture what the support meant to him over more than a decade.

"It's hard to put into words my gratitude and appreciation for the support and the passion over all those years," he said.

A Rangers Icon

Kreider arrived in New York for the 2012 playoffs after being drafted 19th overall in 2009. He spent his entire 20s and early 30s in the city, starting a family there and making it home. He helped the Rangers reach the 2014 Stanley Cup Final and led them to four Eastern Conference Finals during his tenure.

His playoff heroics are legendary in Rangers lore. He holds the franchise record for playoff goals with 48, including a dramatic third-period hat trick to eliminate the Hurricanes in 2024 and advance to the Eastern Conference Final.

The trade to Anaheim came after a difficult 2024-25 season where Kreider battled injuries and posted his lowest point total in a full season. The Rangers needed cap space and chose to move on from their longest-tenured player, sending him and a fourth-round pick to the Ducks for prospect Carey Terrance and a third-round pick.

Kreider has found new life in Anaheim with 13 goals and 20 points in 28 games, but Monday night will be about more than just hockey. It's about a player thanking a fanbase that supported him through it all.

