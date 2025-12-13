Mike Sullivan Rips Rangers' Lack of Urgency

The New York Rangers got embarrassed in Chicago this week, falling 3-0 to the Blackhawks in a game that never felt competitive. It was the kind of loss that exposes deeper issues, and head coach Mike Sullivan didn't hide his frustration when speaking to reporters afterward.

Sullivan was as dejected as he's been all season, according to those in attendance, and he made it clear exactly where the blame belonged. The Blackhawks were quicker, more desperate, and played with the kind of urgency that the Rangers completely failed to match.

Should Have Seen It Coming

Sullivan pointed out that the Blackhawks had every reason to come out flying after a rough stretch of games, and the Rangers should have been ready for exactly that kind of effort.

"Just put it in context. They had a couple of tough games going into this and everybody in this league is proud," Sullivan said. "We knew they were going to come out with urgency based on the circumstance surrounding their team and we didn't match the urgency from the drop of the puck."

Oct 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan reacts during the first period against the Minnesota Wild at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

That's the most damning part of Sullivan's assessment. It wasn't that the Blackhawks surprised them with some unexpected game plan or caught them off guard with elite execution. The Rangers knew what was coming and still couldn't match it.

Urgency Missing From the Start

The problem wasn't that the Rangers fell behind and couldn't recover. The problem was that they never showed up in the first place. From the moment the puck dropped, the Blackhawks were the faster, more engaged team, and that gap never closed.

When a team like the Blackhawks, one that's been struggling and desperate for any kind of positive momentum, gets a chance to play at home and dominates from start to finish, it's a statement. When your coach has to stand in front of reporters and explain that you knew they'd be desperate and still couldn't match their effort, it's even worse.

A Concerning Pattern

This isn't the first time this season the Rangers have looked flat against an opponent they should have handled. The inconsistency in their effort level has been a recurring theme, and Sullivan's postgame comments suggest he's running out of patience with it.

Getting shut out on the road by a team fighting to stay relevant is the kind of loss that lingers. It's not just about the two points the Rangers left on the table. It's about the message it sends to the locker room when you can't find the urgency to match a desperate opponent.

Sullivan made it clear he expected better, and now the Rangers have to prove they're capable of delivering it on a consistent basis. Based on what happened in Chicago, that's far from a given right now.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!