Rangers HC Reveals Why Mika Zibanejad Will Miss Ducks Matchup

The New York Rangers and head coach Mike Sullivan scratched center Mika Zibanejad from tonight’s game against the Anaheim Ducks after he missed a team meeting this morning. He was also largely absent during this morning’s practice.

Sullivan, who made the announcement following New York’s morning skate, said that while he admits commuting in the city can present “logistical challenges,” being late is unacceptable.

“Mika understands the importance of the rules that we all expect of one another,” Sullivan said. “He feels terribly. The one thing about Mika is he’s an honest person. He’s a great human being and he takes responsibility for it. It’s certainly not something that we would like to happen. But having said that, we believe strongly in the process that we have in place.”

Sullivan also added that Zibanejad will be available for the Rangers’ matchup with the Vancouver Canucks and that there would be no further discipline.

“None of us are perfect,” Sullivan said. “Everybody makes mistakes. We’ll move past this, and he’ll be available tomorrow and he’ll be the player that he’s been for us all year long.”

Traffic in New York City Is Terrible

While Sullivan didn’t give an explicit reason for Zibanejad’s lateness, he implied it was due to “logistical challenges” related to commuting in New York City. According to an INRIX global traffic report conducted this year, the United States’ largest city ranks fourth in the world in congestion. Only Istanbul, Chicago and Mexico City spend more time in traffic.

The report stated that drivers in New York City spent an average of 102 hours in traffic each year. For those who don’t travel by car, the commute can often be quicker — depending on where one is coming from — but can be subject to unforeseen delays, especially on the city’s overcrowded and aging subway system.

Zibanejad’s Been Productive to Start the Season

Dec 7, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) controls the puck in the third period against the Vegas Golden Knights at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Through 33 games, the 32-year-old center has posted 25 points on 11 goals and 14 assists. As one of the key figures on the Rangers’ power play unit, Zibanejad has scored six goals with the man advantage and collected four assists.

Tonight’s game against the Ducks will be the first regular-season contest Zibanejad has missed since 2023-24, when he appeared in 81 games. He didn’t miss a game last season, though his 20 goals were the fewest he had tallied since he was 21 years old and a member of the Ottawa Senators in 2014-15.

