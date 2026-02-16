Ducks Prospect Holds Key to Italy, Switzerland Knockout Contest

Italy, the host of the 2026 Winter Olympics, has the chance to do the unlikely and earn a spot in the quarterfinals of the men's tournament. First, they must defeat Switzerland, one of the dark horse nations in this event. To do so, they will need a huge effort from their goaltender and top Anaheim Ducks prospect.

The two teams face off in an elimination-stage contest, with the winner taking on defending gold medalists, Finland.

Switzerland enters the game as the clear favorite, but both teams will be looking toward their x-factor players to earn the victory. For the Swiss, New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier is the key. For Italy, Ducks draft pick and puck-stopper Damian Clara is their biggest and only hope.

Hischier's Time to Step Up

Switzerland's medal chances received a tough blow when they lost scoring forward Kevin Fiala due to a lower-body injury. Now, they need another forward to step up. Devils power forward Timo Meier has led the team in scoring, with three goals and an assist.

Thankfully, Hischier has been relatively quiet through the preliminary round. In three games, he's recorded a single assist. The captain of the Devils has something to prove as he tries to guide the Swiss to the next round. In 57 games this season with the underachieving Devils, he has 19 goals and 43 points, meaning he has plenty to provide the Swiss in an elimination-stage contest.

His defensive game is always strong, but he needs an offensive showing against Italy to set up a quarterfinals matchup against the Finns.

Feb 11, 2026; Milan, Italy; Damian Clara of Italy reacts against Sweden in men's ice hockey group B play during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

Clara Carving NHL Path

The Ducks picked a heck of a prospect when they selected 6'6" puck-stopper Damian Clara in the 2021 NHL Draft. A second-round pick, he's carved a path to the NHL since being drafted. He made his North American debut last season with the Ducks' AHL affiliate, and he's been moving up the ranks of top European professional leagues as well.

His statistics so far in the Olympics aren't impressive, but he's in a tough situation. The defense in front of him is nearly nonexistent, leaving him to face endless high-quality scoring chances.

What he's demonstrated is resilience. Despite facing over 30 shots in each of his appearances, he's come back each and every time for more. In addition, he's shown the ability to steal a game. If that happens against the Swiss, Italy could be the team moving on to play Finland in the quarterfinals.



