Ducks Lose Star Center to Thigh Injury

The Anaheim Ducks began the 2025-2026 season as one of the hottest teams. Under head coach Joel Quenneville, they started the year looking like a vastly improved team and a challenger in the Pacific Division.

As the Ducks recently passed the halfway point of the regular season, their level of play and playoff position have fallen off. They currently sit two points back of the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division and the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

Things aren't getting any easier in Anaheim, as they won't have their top center and leading scorer for the next month. Leo Carlsson sustained a thigh injury, a Morel-Lavallée lesion, that required a corrective procedure. Due to the procedure, he is expected to miss between three and five weeks, according to the team's update.

What Carlsson's Loss Means to Ducks

Is everything too strong a word?

Leo Carlsson has pushed his way into superstardom during this third year in the NHL. Averaging a point per game and playing over 19 minutes of ice time per contest, he's proved to be the team's best two-way forward. His ability to gain and keep possession of the puck is outstanding, and he combines that with an impressive skating ability and above average size (6'3", 210 pounds).

He's just as impressive away from the puck. He defends fiercely and competently, and Quenneville can trust him in any situation.

Without Carlsson, the Ducks' lineup takes a huge hit. It places even more importance on players like Mason McTavish and Mikael Granlund, while forcing Ryan Poehling into even more ice time. The obvious question becomes, can those three, plus Cutter Gauthier and Beckett Sennecke, make up for the scoring void left by Carlsson?

Jan 10, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson (91) celebrates his goal with teammates during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

Olympics In Doubt?

This is less of a concern for the Ducks, but Carlsson's Olympic status could be in danger due to this injury. The Swedish forward was already named to the team for the 2026 Winter Olympics, but this timeline would put him on track to return just as the games kicked off.

For Carlsson, it's the chance of a lifetime to represent his country on the biggest international stage. But for the Ducks, it might be a huge risk for their top player to return to game action at the Olympics and not with his NHL team.

Over the next few weeks, this story will be one to monitor. The Ducks are trying to stay afloat in the West and Sweden is hoping one of their most important forwards is ready to go for the Olympics. Everyone will have an eye on how Carlsson's journey back to the ice goes.

