Ducks Defender Replacing Injured Seth Jones on Olympic Roster

The United States has made its first official roster adjustment ahead of next month's Olympic tournament in Milan and Cortina, as Seth Jones will not be able to participate after sustaining an upper-body injury during the Winter Classic earlier this month.

The Florida Panthers defenseman was struck in the collarbone area by a deflected shot during the outdoor game against the New York Rangers on January 2. He has not played since and was placed on long-term injured reserve by the Panthers earlier this week, officially ending his hopes of representing his country at the Olympics.

USA Hockey announced that Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe will replace Jones on the 25-player Olympic roster. The 25-year-old becomes the first official replacement for any country ahead of the Milan-Cortina Games.

Jackson LaCombe has been named to the US Olympic team, replacing Seth Jones. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wxkuyE7WSy — NHL (@NHL) January 21, 2026

LaCombe's International Experience

The Minnesota native helped the United States capture its first gold medal at the IIHF Men's World Championship since 1933 last May. His performance on the international stage demonstrated his ability to compete at the highest level when representing his country.

LaCombe has recorded 31 points in 49 games this season for Anaheim, including six goals and 25 assists. The second-round pick from the 2019 NHL Draft has compiled 91 points in 197 career regular-season games since breaking into the league.

Defensive Depth for Team USA

LaCombe's addition gives Team USA six left-handed-shooting defensemen alongside just two righties in Brock Faber and Charlie McAvoy. He joins a defensive corps that includes Quinn Hughes, Jaccob Slavin, Zach Werenski, Jake Sanderson, and Noah Hanifin.

Jones appeared in 40 games for the Panthers this season before the injury, recording 24 points while averaging over 23 minutes per game. The 31-year-old played a significant role in Florida's Stanley Cup championship run last season after being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Olympic tournament begins next month when NHL players return to the Olympic stage for the first time since 2014. The United States finished second to Canada at the recent 4 Nations Face-Off and will look to capture gold in Italy.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!