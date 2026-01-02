SI

Milano Cortina Olympics: Full Team USA Hockey Roster

The Americans begin Olympic group play on Feb. 12.

Tim Capurso

Brady Tkachuk (center) is among the players on Team USA's Olympic ice hockey roster.
Brady Tkachuk (center) is among the players on Team USA's Olympic ice hockey roster. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

For the first time since 2014, NHL players are back at the Olympics, promising star-studded affairs as pro ice hockey players compete for gold. Speaking of gold, it's a prize the American men haven't won in Olympic ice hockey since 1980, when a group of college kids and longshot pros became the stuff of legend with an improbable defeat of the mighty Soviets.

On Friday, the group of Americans tasked with ending a 46-year gold drought was revealed during an episode of NBC's The Today Show.

2026 Team USA Olympic Hockey Roster

Name

Position

Matt Boldy

Forward

Kyle Connor

Forward

Jack Eichel

Forward

Jake Guentzel

Forward

Jack Hughes

Forward

Clayton Keller

Forward

Dylan Larkin

Forward

Auston Matthews

Forward

J.T. Miller

Forward

Brock Nelson

Forward

Tage Thompson

Forward

Brady Tkachuk

Forward

Matthew Tkachuk

Forward

Vincent Trocheck

Forward

Brock Faber

Defenseman

Noah Hanifin

Defenseman

Quinn Hughes

Defenseman

Seth Jones

Defenseman

Charlie McAvoy

Defenseman

Jake Sanderson

Defenseman

Jaccob Slavin

Defenseman

Zach Werenski

Defenseman

Connor Hellebuyck

Goaltender

Jake Oettinger

Goaltender

Jeremy Swayman

Goaltender

Of the 25 players on team USA's roster, two of them—Jake Sanderson and Brock Faber—have prior Olympic experience, meaning 23 players are making their debuts on the Olympic stage. However, 21 of the players on the roster represented the United States in the NHL's inaugural 4 Nations Faceoff this past February, a tune-up of sorts for the Milano Cortina games in which the Americans finished second after losing to Team Canada in overtime. Teams can dress 20 skaters and two goaltenders for game action.

Are there any notable roster snubs/top players who could be injury replacements on Team USA's roster?

Yes, the likes of forward Chris Kreider and defenseman Adam Fox, holdovers from the 4 Nations Faceoff, did not make team USA's roster. Other top players, such as NHL points leader Jacob Robertson, as well as forwards Alex DeBrincat and Cole Caufield, each of whom rank among the NHL's top-10 goal scorers, did not make the cut. The likes of Fox, one of the league's top defenseman, and perhaps Robertson, among others, would be prime candidates as roster replacements in the event of an injury.

Team USA is in Group C, which consists of three other countries, Germany, Latvia and Denmark. The Americans will play three round-robin games, then all 12 participating countries will be re-ranked according to specific criteria in the lead-up to the quarterfinals, semifinals and then the gold and bronze medal games. The Americans begin preliminary group play on Feb. 12 against Latvia.

Here's a look at the full Team USA schedule.

Team USA Olympic Hockey Schedule

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

Latvia

Feb. 12

3:10 p.m.

Denmark

Feb. 14

3:10 p.m.

Germany

Feb. 15

3:10 p.m.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/Olympics