Team Sweden Likely to Lose Ducks, Wild Stars

Team Sweden’s hopes of winning the gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games just took a massive hit. According to Sweden head coach Sam Hallam, both Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin and Anaheim Ducks forward Leo Carlsson are not expected to be ready to play once the Olympics kick off in February, which is a massive blow to the team’s ability to compete at a high level in the world’s most prestigious international tournament.

“We’ll give it a few more days to see if anything extraordinary happens, but currently we are operating under the assumption they won’t be playing in the Olympics,” Hallam said, per NHL.com.

It’s a devastating development for the two players who were poised to make a major impact alongside their fellow countrymen. While Sweden is a nation filled to the brim with hockey talent, it’s not one that can afford to see multiple key pieces such as Brodin and Carlsson go down with injuries that will keep them out of the lineup. With them, there was a chance that Sweden could make a run at a medal. Without them, however, those chances certainly diminish.

Two Prolific Pieces Will Be Absent in Milan

Jan 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin (25) looks to shoot during the third period against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Brodin, who represented Sweden at last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off as well as multiple IIHF World Championships, has scarcely wavered in his desire to win with the Wild. In almost 900 NHL games, the 32-year-old has scored 275 points on 61 goals and 214 assists. His biggest problem, however, has been availability. He hasn’t played more than 72 games in a season since the 2021-22 campaign and has played all 82 games just once, in 2018-19. He appeared in only 50 games last season, and while he’s already logged 42 this year, he has been out of the lineup since Jan. 12 with an injury Minnesota described as week to week.

Then there’s Carlsson, who had surgery to repair an injury in his left thigh on Jan. 16, sidelining him for three to five weeks. Even the most generous timeline makes it difficult for Carlsson to return in time to play in Italy in February. It’s a shame for the 21-year-old, as he has emerged this season as one of the steadiest centers in the Western Conference. He is currently leading the Ducks in points with 44 and is second on the team with 18 goals. Compare that with his numbers last season, when he had 20 goals and 45 points in 76 games, and he appears destined for a career year in his third season in Orange County.

Nov 11, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson (91) celebrates after his goal in the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, it appears that neither he nor Brodin will have the opportunity to showcase their talents on the international stage. It’s a major blow to Sweden’s operation and hopes, one Hallam recognizes as such. Still, he remains steadfast in his belief that his team can compete with the best of the hockey world.

“Both of them are amazing players and amazing people, and it looks like they won’t get a chance to play,” Hallam said, per NHL.com. “I feel their pain. We’ll see what our next steps are with regard to our team and our roster. We remain confident in the depth available to us.”

Sweden is dealing with other injuries to its roster besides Brodin and Carlsson. As of Jan. 21, the national team is seeking good news on defensemen Victor Hedman and Erik Karlsson, as well as key forwards Gabriel Landeskog, Joel Eriksson Ek and William Nylander.

