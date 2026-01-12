Clear Favorite Emerging in Norris Trophy Race

The regular season is just a little over halfway done, which means it’s time to examine which players are in contention to acquire awards once the final buzzer sounds on the 2025-26 campaign. For defensemen, the prize at the end of the tunnel is the Norris Trophy, an award named for longtime Detroit Red Wings owner James Norris. The trophy has been handed out to the NHL’s best defenseman every season since 1953.

As things currently stand, four players have a legitimate case to win the Norris Trophy. Let’s take a look at who stands as the favorite to be crowned the NHL’s best defenseman.

Cale Makar

Jan 3, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period at Lenovo Center.

It doesn’t matter who one asks, Cale Makar is the overwhelming favorite to win the Norris. Makar leads all defensemen in points (51) and assists (38) and is third in the league in goals with 13, just three behind Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski.

Oh, and one can’t ignore just how relentless the Colorado Avalanche have been. They are atop the NHL in pretty much every metric, and if they keep up their current pace, they’ll blow past the 2022-23 Boston Bruins to become the most dominant regular-season team in league history. Makar is a major reason why, which only punctuates his case for the Norris.

All told, it would be the shock of all shocks if anybody but Makar takes home the Norris at season’s end. Should he win it, it would be his second straight Norris and the third of his career.

Miro Heiskanen

Dec 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) skates with the puck ahead of Chicago Blackhawks left wing Andre Burakovsky (28) during the first period at American Airlines Center.

Since debuting in 2018, Miro Heiskanen has consistently been a defenseman that forwards fear. Whether it’s his ability on the blue line during the power play — an area the Dallas Stars pride themselves in — or his elite skating skills, Heiskanen is constantly making an impact.

For anyone who has extensively watched Stars hockey during Heiskanen’s time with the club, it’s his ability to keep players in front of him that stands out the most. His positioning is by far one of his greatest assets, and that’s why he’s in contention for the Norris.

Yet it’s going to be hard for him to win it, because just like in previous seasons when he was in contention, he’s second fiddle. Whether it’s Makar or Quinn Hughes, there always seems to be one defenseman having an otherworldly season. That doesn’t mean Heiskanen isn’t worthy, though — it just means Makar, particularly during this campaign, has been exceptional.

Zach Werenski and Quinn Hughes

Dec 9, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) looks up against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at Lenovo Center.

Two other names to watch in the Norris race — if such a race exists — are Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski and Minnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes. Werenski’s season thus far is one to marvel at. Through 41 games, he has scored 16 goals and notched 31 assists for 47 points. Meanwhile, Hughes — who was traded to Minnesota from the Vancouver Canucks in December in a blockbuster deal — has scored just three goals but has 36 assists to fuel his point total.

Both players are fantastic, and Hughes has already won a Norris in his career, but just like with Heiskanen, it may be out of reach simply because of how well Makar is playing.

