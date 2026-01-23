Bruins Star Praises Inclusion Amid Success of Heated Rivalry

The Boston Bruins defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in a tight, 4-3 game. The contest was another step in the right direction for the Bruins as they push up the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference standings, but the win felt a bit more meaningful for the entire team.

The Bruins were celebrating their Hockey Is For Everyone night, and many players wore rainbow-colored tape on their sticks or shin pads during warmups. The gesture was the team's latest gesture of acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community, especially as hockey is quickly growing a new fanbase.

That explosion happened overnight with the television series Heated Rivalry. The LGBT romance novel-turned-hit show has captured international attention and opened the NHL to a group of people who have predominantly been pushed out and not accepted in hockey. The sentiment from the locker room in Boston and star defender Charlie McAvoy is that pieces of media like Heated Rivalry are helping to change things, slowly. As he described it, it's an awesome step the NHL is taking.

"From what I've heard of that show, it's been growing the game a lot and in support of that community, so that stuff's all awesome," he said in a video shared by broadcaster Bridgette Proulx. "It's awesome for hockey. It's awesome for just for everybody. So, I'm happy that tonight, that we won on this night. And hopefully a lot of people feel the support of the Bruins."

Charlie McAvoy when asked about Heated Rivalry and LGBTQ acceptance within hockey:



Showing Their Support

For McAvoy and his teammates in Boston, the goal with their Hockey Is For Everyone night is to try to bring a level of support and open arms to all communities. He mentioned how he's heard a ton of input from the LGBTQ+ community since the show's release, and the Bruins wanted to share that same level of support to the fans.

"I've heard so much support from people within those communities that it means a lot to them," he continued. "So, it's the least that we can do to show our support and show that we're all on the same team."

Jan 20, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) faces the Dallas Stars attack during the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Building Toward Inclusion

Pride Nights and Hockey Is For Everyone nights are common across the NHL, and they are increasingly popular. With a little help from the hottest television show, the NHL and the PWHL are receiving an influx of eyes and attention. For years, commissioner Gary Bettman has spouted off about the league's desire to grow its fan base worldwide.

They've been gifted a huge piece of media that has grabbed the attention of millions of viewers. The league has been going all over the globe trying to generate interest, but they've failed. Meanwhile, Heated Rivalry single-handedly generated thousands of new fans and sources of revenue for the NHL and the PWHL. Like it or not, the push toward inclusion is awesome for hockey.

