Golden Knights Acquire Top Flames Defenseman

The Vegas Golden Knights are always one of the most aggressive teams in the NHL. Annually searching for a Stanley Cup, the Knights have mortgaged their future for championship hopes now.

The Golden Knights are living up to that moniker once again, as Vegas becomes the latest team to strike a major trade before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.

In a blockbuster trade, the Golden Knights acquired top defenseman Rasmus Andersson from the Calgary Flames. In exchange, the Flames are receiving defenseman Zac Whitecloud, a 2027 first-round draft pick, a conditional 2027 second-round draft pick and prospect Abram Wiebe. The Flames are retaining 50% of Andersson's salary cap hit for the remainder of the season as well.

What Andersson Brings to Vegas

The rich get richer in Sin City, as Andersson becomes the latest top-four defenseman to join the Golden Knights. The 29-year-old, right-handed blue liner is a dynamic two-way defender. Through 48 games this season, he's registered 10 goals and 20 assists for 30 points. This marks his fifth consecutive campaign with 30 or more points.

Andersson also finally solves the hole left by the injury to Alex Pietrangelo. The two-time Stanley Cup-winning defender stepped away from the game due to injuries, but there is a sliver of optimism that he can return eventually.

In his absence, the Golden Knights have lacked that right-handed, top-four defender. Now, Andersson can play on either of the top defense pairings while improving both special teams units.

Dec 31, 2025; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) controls the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Did the Flames Get Enough?

Andersson has been the Flames' top defender for several seasons, and while there was always an expiration date on their relationship, an obvious question emerges. Did Calgary receive a fair package in exchange for their most tradeable asset?

If you said no, I wouldn't blame you. Sure, they could get two first-round picks out of this deal, but that's dependent on the Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup later this season. If that doesn't happen, they are left with a first and second round pick in 2027, a veteran defender they could flip for more lower draft picks and a 22-year-old defenseman prospect who doesn't project to play NHL minutes.

If the Flames were able to bring in a more exciting prospect as part of the deal, no one would criticize their general manager. Instead, many see this trade as poor execution on Calgary's part.

