Penguins and Capitals Rivalry Better Than Ever
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals kick-off their final portions of the 2024-2025 campaign against each other. Two of the NHL's juggernauts over the past two decades, the Pens and Caps possess one of the best rivalries in the league.
The credit is owed solely to the captains of the Penguins and Capitals in Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin, respectively. Since debuting in the NHL, their organizations and the entire league have benefitted greatly. The two battled for the Calder Trophy during the 2005-2006 season, which kicked off an era that saved the NHL.
20 years ago, the rivalry between the Penguins and Capitals blossomed. In its infancy, it was two teenage superstars jockeying for the status of the best player in the league and establishing their Hall of Fame resumes. Over time, the feud has grown and matured, but the rivalry between the Pens and Caps continues to be one of the best aspects of the NHL, even two decades later.
In season 20, both Ovechkin and Crosby are elite players. Watching the 37-year-old Crosby and the 39-year-old Ovi do their thing is a marvel. Ovechkin is just 16 goals shy of surpassing Wayne Gretzky as the top goal scorer in NHL history. Crosby is on pace to become the first NHL player to average a point per game for 20 straight campaigns.
The duo has rewritten the standard for being the face of the league. Their miraculous offensive skills have captivated audiences, but they've managed to combine that talent with the work effort and determination needed to be winners. It's why they are regarded as two of the top captains of their playing era.
It's made the rivalry between the Pens and Caps must-watch TV for two decades. The Capitals travel to Pittsburgh for Saturday afternoon's showdown with the Penguins. It's the latest iteration of Crosby versus Ovechkin, a battle they've replayed more than 70 times. The remaining number of times this will happen is dwindling, but currently, it's better than ever.
