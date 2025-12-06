Bruins' Charlie McAvoy Progressing from Traumatic Injury
Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy suffered one of the most traumatic injuries an NHL player can sustain. The star defender took a slap shot directly off the jaw in a contest against the Montreal Canadiens just under a month ago.
The Bruins' star required surgery to repair a linear fracture of his jaw. Over the past month, he's been slowly working his way through recovery. That recovery took a considerable step recently, as McAvoy practiced with his teammates for the first time since the injury. He was wearing a non-contact jersey, but speaking to reporters, he discussed how he's doing everything in his power to return to games as soon as possible.
"We are doing everything we can to get back fast," he said. "I'm healing really good, so hopefully not too much longer."
Getting Back in Game Shape
A key issue for McAvoy is getting his body back in game shape. Following the injury and surgery, he's been restricted to liquid foods. He told reporters that he has three weeks left of a diet consisting of milkshakes and ice cream and soups.
Because of that, he's lost an astonishing amount of weight. McAvoy said he's dropped 20 pounds due to the limited diet. Another side effect is he's lost his game shape. Now, he's trying to add back on the weight he lost while trying to regain his endurance and stamina.
"The diet, that's the toughest part, is just trying to get what you need without being able to eat solid food," McAvoy said. "I lost a lot of weight, but working my way back now."
McAvoy's Return and Impact on Bruins
The Bruins have stayed afloat in the Atlantic Division over the last month. Through 29 games, they are two points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for the division lead.
Getting McAvoy back should only improve their standing and chances in the Atlantic. Before his injury, he recorded 14 points in 19 contests, which led the Boston blue line. Even after missing 10 games, he still leads the defense in scoring.
Not only is he an offensive star, but he's also one of their best two-way defenders. He plays anywhere from 23 to 25 minutes of ice time per contest and can play in any situation.
As the Bruins try to keep up in the division, they need McAvoy to return immediately. It seems that he's progressing nicely following a gruesome injury, giving Boston hope that they can keep this unlikely run going.
