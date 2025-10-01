Former Canadiens Captain Announces NHL Retirement
After 17 seasons in the National Hockey League, a former Montreal Canadiens captain is walking away from the league. Max Pacioretty, a first-round pick of the Habs in 2007, announced his retirement from the NHL.
The 36-year-old Pacioretty played in 939 career games across five NHL organizations including the Canadiens. He spent the most time in Montreal, playing 10 seasons for the franchise. His most productive offense season came with the Canadiens during the 2014-2015 season, when he netted. 37 goals and added 30 assists for 67 points.
The final three years of his tenure with the Canadiens was spent holding the highest honor in the organization. He was elected captain by his teammates ahead of the 2015-2016 campaign, and he remained in that role until the team traded him to the Vegas Golden Knights just prior to the 2018-2019 season.
"After 17 seasons in the NHL, I'm excited to begin this next chapter with Michigan Hockey," Pacioretty said In his retirement announcement. "I'm so thankful for the teammates, coaches and fans who have been a part of my journey. Hockey has given me so much, and now I have the opportunity to help develop the next generation of players.
Pacioretty finishes his NHL career with 939 regular season games played, collecting 335 goals, 346 assists, and 681 total points. He also appeared in 89 postseason contests and recorded 28 goals and 30 assists for 58 points.
Michigan Max
While Pacioretty is stepping away from the NHL, he won’t be leaving the game of hockey. In his retirement announcement, he also shared that he would be joining the University of Michigan’s Men’s Hockey Team as a special assistant to the head coach.
Pacioretty is a native of Connecticut, but is quite familiar with the university he will now be working for. He made his way over to Michigan before his NHL career began. He played in a single season with the Wolverines in 2007-2008 before turning pro, and he was a standout freshman. In 37 games, he picked up 39 points and was named to the NCAA’s All-Rookie team that season. For the American-born former NHL’er, it’s chance to stay closer to his family while continuing to pursue the sport he is most passionate about in a familiar spot.
“Michigan has a tradition of producing elite talent, and I can't wait to share what I've learned to help these guys grow on and off the ice," he said. "Just as important, this next step allows me to be closer to my family and spend more time with my kids. I'm going to be coaching my four boys in youth hockey and that's something I'll really cherish as a dad."
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!