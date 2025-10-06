Bruins' Zdeno Chara Tops Greatest-Ever NHL Free Agent Signings
The Boston Bruins announced that the organization will retire the number of former defenseman and captain Zdeno Chara. The captain of 14 years in Boston will have his storied number “33” raised to the rafters, an honor that is beyond earned and well-deserved.
With the Bruins honoring Chara, it reminds me of how Boston landed him in the first place. Boston signed the then 29-year-old defender to a five-year contract in free agency. The rest is history, as he went on to play 14 seasons and collect a Norris Trophy and a Stanley Cup with the organization.
His play with the Bruins has to make him the greatest free agent signing in NHL history, right? Well, that’s the question as I dive into the best deals ever signed during free agency.
Marian Hossa - Chicago Blackhawks
The Blackhawks were the best team in the NHL between 2010 and 2015, collecting three championships in that span. One of the biggest reasons they accomplished that was the mega-deal they signed Marian Hossa to a 12-year deal in the summer of 2009.
Hossa came in and immediately stabilized their top-six group, rounding out the core led by Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane. He tallied 20+ goals in six of his eight seasons with Chicago, and played in all 67 games of their championship-winning postseason runs. In those 67 playoff games, he scored 14 goals and 34 assists for 48 points.
Not only was Hossa’s impact so important to the three Stanley Cups, the deal Chicago signed him to was a discount for the organization. His cap hit under the contract was just $5.8 million, a steep underpayment for such a strong producer on offense. That low cap number also helped the Hawks as they added pieces for each subsequent championship run.
Scott Niedermayer - Anaheim Ducks
The Bruins know all about landing a franchise-altering defenseman in free agency, and that’s exactly what Scott Niedermay was to the Anaheim Ducks. After winning multiple championships with the New Jersey Devils in the early 2000s, he joined his brother in Anaheim in the summer of 2005.
The Ducks took flight quickly after Niedermayer’s arrival, storming to the Western Conference Finals in his first season. The next year, they won the Stanley Cup, and it was the Niedermayer brothers that touched the trophy first. He played five seasons with the Ducks, exceeding 45 points four times, 50 points three times, and 60 points twice. His two-way defensive game was crucial to Anaheim's progress in the mid 2000s, and one of the best pickups in NHL history.
Ed Belfour - Dallas Stars
The arrival of Ed Belfour changed everything for the Dallas Stars. After moving to Dallas from Minnesota, the first decade was a steep adjustment. But as soon as Belfour arrived, the Stars become a title contender and he became a Vezina Trophy-level puck-stopper.
Notice the pattern yet? Not only was Belfour an All-Star goalie during his time in Dallas, he also backstopped the team to their first Stanley Cup championship, beating out his former tandem mate with the Chicago Blackhawks, Dominik Hasek. He posted an absurd 1.67 goals-against average and .930 save percentage in the 2001 Stanley Cup Playoffs to help earn the championship.
Conclusion: The Big Z Stands Tall
These three signings were instrumental to their respective organizations and the NHL as a whole. Still, the impact, the longevity and the community that Chara built in Boston is unmatched. Even as these three Hall of Fame players have a case for it, Chara is unquestionably the top free agent signing in the history of the NHL.
