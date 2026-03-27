Bruins' James Hagens Nearing Expected NHL Debut After AHL Appearance

James Hagens — formerly of Boston College and a No. 7 overall pick — saw his AHL debut with the Providence Bruins.

His professional debut came less than one week after his collegiate career at Boston College concluded. Hagens put up three shots on net and skated on the wing on Providence’s top line alongside Patrick Brown and Matej Blumel on the March 25 game at Springfield’s MassMutual Center. The BC alum previously signed an AHL amateur tryout agreement (ATO) with the Boston Bruins on March 24.

Hagens recently said at a media availability that he is grateful for the opportunity to work hard at continuing his development and eventually earning his spot in the NHL.

"I love it. Nothing's given, everything's earned. So it's just knowing that you have earn a spot wherever you go," Hagens said. "So that's going out there, it's working your hardest. It's trying to show everything you worked for."

Hagens Sees Professional Debut

Hagens had appeared in 34 games with Boston College this year. The Eagles previously fell to UConn in the Hockey East Tournament on March 20, eliminating them from the race to the Frozen Four. The forward had led BC with six game-winning goals, two hat tricks and 133 shots; the New York native had tallied 23 goals and 24 assists for 47 points.

A few 📸 from a pro debut 🏒 pic.twitter.com/YDZR7no48j — Providence Bruins (@AHLBruins) March 26, 2026

The Frozen Four is set for April 9 and 11 in Las Vegas.

The Michigan Wolverines hold the No. 1 seed and earned an automatic berth alongside Minnesota State, Dartmouth, Merrimack, Denver and Bentley.

Boston University is also notably absent alongside Boston College in the remainder of the NCAA postseason. As a result, Hagens has signed his contract in addition to fellow BC teammate Drew Fortescue — who inked his with the New York Rangers.

BU saw Cole Hutson (Washington Capitals) and Sacha Boisvert (Chicago Blackhawks) sign three-year, entry-level contracts.

Hagens saw additional action for Providence in his debut on the power play and won some critical faceoffs in the offensive zone.

The Providence Bruins next play on March 28 and host the Bridgeport Islanders at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST.

As for the NHL postseason race, the Bruins currently sit with 88 points in the Atlantic Division across a 40-24-8 overall record. Boston stars David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, and Jeremy Swayman all made their pro debuts with the Providence Bruins before becoming key weapons for the Bruins.

Feb 28, 2025; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Boston College forward James Hagens (10) skates against the University of New Hampshire Wildcats during the second period at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Hagens is expected to follow in their footsteps, with the Boston College faithful likely predicting he will have a rather quick journey from prospect to key player.

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